Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present Poster on Tonmya™ at the 2026 American Academy of Pain Medicine PainConnect Annual Meeting

CHATHAM, N.J., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (“Tonix” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated, commercial biotechnology company, announced today that a poster on Tonmya™ (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets), which was investigated as TNX-102 SL, will be presented at the 2026 American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) PainConnect Annual Meeting, being held March 5–8, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Treatment with TNX-102 SL Produces Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Centered Outcomes in Fibromyalgia

Poster #: 50

Date: March 6, 2026 at 4:55 PM ET

Conference: 2026 AAPM PainConnect Annual Meeting

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Presenter: Errol Gould, PhD, Vice President, Medical Affairs of Tonix Pharma

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.*

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYATM (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company’s recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix’s CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace® SymTouch® and Tosymra®. Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company’s CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

* Tonix’s product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those relating to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the offering and the timing thereof, as well as those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of Tonix’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

