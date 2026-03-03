INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. - XPOF

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xpontential” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Xpontential and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2026, Xponential reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, including a much larger-than-expected loss and a projected 16% decline in revenue in 2026. Xponential also announced that its “has agreed to pay $17.0 million over a 12-month period” and “recently finalized a $22.75 million settlement (to be paid out over a thirty-five month period) with over 500 current and former franchisees” to settle allegations that it had misled franchisees over financial projections and the financial health of certain fitness studios.

On this news, Xponential’s stock price fell $3.79 per share, or 47.08%, to close at $4.26 per share on February 27, 2026.

