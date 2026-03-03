INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of KKR & Co. Inc. - KKR

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KKR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether KKR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 26, 2026, FS KKR Capital Corp. (“FSK”), a private credit fund managed by KKR, cut its dividend to $0.48 per share from $0.70 per share, citing “[s]pecific challenges associated with a few investments”. FSK reported that approximately 3.4% of its portfolio, or roughly $440 million, was on non-accrual at year-end, meaning the fund no longer expects to collect interest on those investments.

On this news, KKR’s stock price fell $8.95 per share, or 9.26%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $87.68 per share on February 27, 2026.

