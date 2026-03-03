CFS-Ontario holds a rally at Queen’s Park against OSAP changes

TORONTO, ON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario alongside thousands of post-secondary students from across the province will be rallying against the OSAP changes and 2% tuition fee increase at Queen’s Park. Students will be joined by provincial and local labour organizations, solidarity partners, and the general public; MPPs will also be in attendance.
WHEN: March 4, 2026, 12:30pm
WHERE: Queen’s Park, Toronto ON
WHO:
- Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario
- Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)
- CUPE 3902
- Canadian Nursing Students’ Association (CNSA)
- Change Course
- Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC)
- Student Members of the Federation
This rally is part of the CFS-Ontario’s Hands Off Our Education campaign. Students demand:
- Grants not loans; remove all interest on OSAP loans;
- Stop the tuition hikes;
- Halt government interference on admissions, research security plans and student fees.
Quick Facts:
- In February, MCURES announced a 2% increase to tuition fees and major changes to OSAP, capping the available grants to a maximum of 25%, while opening up to a minimum of 75% loans.
- On average, Ontario students graduate with $27,000 in OSAP debt, prior to the new OSAP announcement
- Ontario domestic student tuition is some of the highest in the country, with undergraduate students paying on average $8,000 to $10,000 per year. Domestic Ontario college students pay approximately $2,400 to $3,400 per year.
- Ontario has the lowest per student funding at $10,246 per student, which is $6,511 less than the national average. An estimated 28,178 currently enrolled Ontario students are not funded by the province
The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.
For further information on the campaign or to set up an interview, contact:
Cyrielle Ngeleka, CFSO Chairperson, at c.ngeleka@cfsontario.ca
Adaeze Mbalaja, Campaigns and Communications Coordinator, at 647-608-4074 or a.mbalaja@cfsontario.ca