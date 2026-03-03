CFS-Ontario holds a rally at Queen’s Park against OSAP changes

 Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario

TORONTO, ON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario alongside thousands of post-secondary students from across the province will be rallying against the OSAP changes and 2% tuition fee increase at Queen’s Park. Students will be joined by provincial and local labour organizations, solidarity partners, and the general public; MPPs will also be in attendance.


WHEN: March 4, 2026, 12:30pm
WHERE: Queen’s Park, Toronto ON 
WHO: 

  • Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario 
  • Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)
  • CUPE 3902
  • Canadian Nursing Students’ Association (CNSA)
  • Change Course
  • Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC)
  • Student Members of the Federation

This rally is part of the CFS-Ontario’s Hands Off Our Education campaign. Students demand: 

  • Grants not loans; remove all interest on OSAP loans; 
  • Stop the tuition hikes; 
  • Halt government interference on admissions, research security plans and student fees.

Quick Facts: 

  • In February, MCURES announced a 2% increase to tuition fees and major changes to OSAP, capping the available grants to a maximum of 25%, while opening up to a minimum of 75% loans
  • On average, Ontario students graduate with $27,000 in OSAP debt, prior to the new OSAP announcement
  • Ontario domestic student tuition is some of the highest in the country, with undergraduate students paying on average $8,000 to $10,000 per year. Domestic Ontario college students pay approximately $2,400 to $3,400 per year. 
  • Ontario has the lowest per student funding at $10,246 per student, which is $6,511 less than the national average. An estimated 28,178 currently enrolled Ontario students are not funded by the province

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

-30-

For further information on the campaign or to set up an interview, contact:
Cyrielle Ngeleka, CFSO Chairperson, at c.ngeleka@cfsontario.ca 
Adaeze Mbalaja, Campaigns and Communications Coordinator, at 647-608-4074 or  a.mbalaja@cfsontario.ca

 

            











    

        

        
