ATI Advisory Welcomes Former Wisconsin Medicaid Director Bill Hanna as Practice Director of Payer Strategy and Program Design

Washington, DC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Advisory (ATI), a leading healthcare consulting firm, today announced that Bill Hanna has joined the firm as Practice Director of Payer Strategy and Program Design. Hanna is a public sector executive and former Wisconsin Medicaid Director with extensive experience leading complex health and human services systems at the state and local level. He brings a deep understanding of Medicaid policy, managed care delivery, and large-scale operational transformation, further strengthening ATI’s rapidly expanding payer strategy platform at a pivotal moment for state Medicaid programs and managed care organizations.

As Wisconsin Medicaid Director, Hanna oversaw a multibillion-dollar program serving hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries across the state. He led initiatives to strengthen managed care performance, maintain member eligibility, advance value-based purchasing strategies, and improve integration across physical health, behavioral health, and long-term services and supports. His leadership required close coordination with federal partners, managed care organizations, providers, advocates, and legislators in a highly visible and dynamic environment to strengthen access, accountability, and fiscal sustainability.

Hanna has also held leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare and the District of Columbia Department of Health Care Finance. Across these positions, he led high-stakes initiatives involving procurement strategy, delivery system reform, market expansion, and operational transformation in competitive and highly regulated environments.

At ATI, Hanna will lead the firm’s payer strategy and program design work, advising public and private clients navigating tightening fiscal conditions, evolving federal requirements, value-based payment expansion, and increased regulatory scrutiny. He will advise clients on growth, market positioning, and program transformation, leaning into deep cross-sector experience in policy, strategy, financing, and operational execution. “As healthcare leaders confront heightened competition, fiscal pressure, rapid technological change, and regulatory complexity, ATI is investing in the leadership and capabilities required to meet this moment,” said Anne Tumlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory. “Bill brings rare credibility across state government and managed care. His leadership will accelerate our ability to help clients compete, grow, strengthen operations and make healthcare better for everyone.”

“States and health plans are operating in one of the most dynamic and uncertain periods in Medicaid’s history — a time that presents both disruption and real opportunity,” said Hanna. “Success requires more than policy knowledge; it demands stakeholder trust and clear alignment between mission and market strategy. Organizations that can translate complexity into operational clarity will be best positioned to lead. ATI sits at the intersection of policy insight and execution, and I’m excited to help clients strengthen programs, compete effectively, and drive sustainable growth while improving care for the people who rely on these systems every day.”

Hanna’s appointment reflects ATI’s continued expansion in payer strategy and its commitment to serving as a national leader in Medicaid and Medicare market advisory services. As managed care markets grow more competitive and performance-driven, ATI is scaling its capabilities to support clients seeking strategic advantage, operational excellence, and long-term sustainability.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a healthcare research and advisory services firm dedicated to system reform that improves health outcomes and makes care better for everyone. ATI guides public and private leaders in solving the most complex problems in healthcare through objective research, deep expertise, and bringing ideas to action.

