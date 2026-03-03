Thor Equities Secures $16M Financing for 139 Fifth Avenue in NYC’s Flatiron District

New York, NY, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, announced today that it has closed on $16,000,000 in new financing from Northeast Bank for 139 Fifth Avenue in New York City’s iconic Flatiron District.

Located just steps from Madison Square Park, 139 Fifth Avenue is a premier mixed-use asset anchored by renowned American retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch. In addition to Abercrombie & Fitch, the property is occupied by a mix of fashion and creative tenants; and is also home to Allegion’s showroom, the company behind brands including Schlage and Von Duprin. Situated between 20th and 21st Streets in the heart of the Flatiron District, 139 Fifth Avenue benefits from exceptional foot traffic, multiple transit options, and proximity to many of the neighborhood’s leading technology, creative, and lifestyle companies.

“Closing this financing proves the strength of the Flatiron District and the quality of this asset,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group. “Flatiron remains one of the most sought-after retail corridors, and we are proud to partner with Northeast Bank as we continue to enhance this property.”

Thor Equities Group has a proven track record of acquiring, financing, and repositioning trophy assets in globally recognized locations. The Fifth Avenue financing further demonstrates the firm’s investment strategy and strong relationships with institutional lending partners. Thor’s recent activity includes a $18,250,000 financing from Centennial Bank for properties located at 2724 NW 2nd Avenue and 2825 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami’s Wynwood district. The sites are part of a 2-acre assemblage acquired months earlier that are zoned for up to 613,000 square feet of development. Thor also closed on a $71,700,000 loan for Gordon Logistics Center, a 1,039,018-square-foot Class A advanced manufacturing facility in Adairsville, Georgia in late 2025.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.