Historic Day for the City: Chicago Fire FC Breaks Ground on Privately Funded Soccer Stadium at The 78





CHICAGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Fire FC today officially broke ground on its new $750 million privately-funded soccer stadium in the South Loop, marking a defining moment for the Club and a transformative investment in the future of Chicago.

Club Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto, joined by President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin, city leaders, project partners, and community stakeholders, commemorated the milestone at a ceremonial groundbreaking in the South Loop. The development underscores Mansueto’s long-term commitment to Chicago and belief in the continued growth of Major League Soccer.

A Billion-Dollar Commitment to Chicago

Since acquiring full ownership of the Club in 2019, Mansueto has committed more than $1 billion toward the long-term transformation of Chicago Fire FC, including the $100 million Endeavor Health Performance Center, enhanced Academy investment, and front office expansion. The new $750 million stadium represents the next chapter in a comprehensive vision to build a world-class soccer organization on and off the pitch.

“This is a historic day for Chicago Fire FC and for the city we are proud to call home,” said Joe Mansueto, Owner and Chairman of Chicago Fire FC. “This stadium is about investing in Chicago and creating a world-class home for our fans, players, and community. We are fully committed to delivering a venue that reflects the passion of the city and the ambition of this Club.”





Designed for Atmosphere, Built for Chicago

Designed by Gensler, the open-air stadium will seat more than 22,000 fans and feature a natural grass playing surface, 360-degree viewing, a dedicated supporters’ section engineered for atmosphere, and premium hospitality offerings that rival the best venues in global sport.

In addition to serving as the permanent home of Chicago Fire FC, the venue will host concerts, international sports matches, community events, and other large-scale programming year-round.

Located along the Chicago River at The 78, the venue will be a centerpiece of a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood and a catalyst for continued economic development and significant job opportunities in the South Loop. The riverfront location will integrate public plazas, activated outdoor spaces, and connectivity to surrounding retail and residential development, positioning the stadium as both a matchday destination and a year-round city asset.

“This groundbreaking represents years of vision, planning, and partnership,” said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC. “From day one, our goal has been to create one of the best sports and entertainment experiences in North America – one that is authentic to Chicago and designed with our fans at the center. Today is proof that we are delivering on that promise.”

The stadium is expected to open ahead of the 2028 MLS season, becoming the first major professional stadium built in Chicago in more than 30 years.





Building the Future of the Club—On and Off the Pitch

Today’s milestone builds on a series of strategic investments designed to elevate every aspect of the Club. In 2025, the Fire opened the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100 million, state-of-the-art training facility that supports first team, Chicago Fire II, and Academy operations under one roof. The Club also relocated its business operations to the iconic Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the city’s core.

Earlier this year, the Club unveiled the Dear Chicago Experience Center in the Wrigley Building, a 9,000-square-foot immersive space featuring stadium renderings, interactive design elements, and product previews that offer fans and partners a tangible look at the future home of the Fire.

The stadium project brings together a premier team across development, design, construction, and commercial strategy, including Related Midwest as master developer of The 78, Gensler as lead architect, and a three-way construction partnership between Chicago-based Pepper Construction, GMA Construction Group, and All Construction Group.

For additional details on the stadium project, premium opportunities, and to experience the vision firsthand, visit www.dearchicago.com .

