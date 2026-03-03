How to Celebrate National Hair Removal Day in 2026

DALLAS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Hair Removal Day (NHRD) recognizes and celebrates the advanced aesthetic procedures to remove unwanted hair; honoring practitioners and fans alike. NHRD’s purpose is to educate people on advanced hair removal solutions, recognize the practitioners and businesses that offer professional hair removal services, and normalize the treatment for both men and women across the country.

Nearly everyone has body hair somewhere that they view as more of a nuisance than a necessity. Hair removal is the most widely sought-after aesthetic procedure for both men and women. Getting rid of unwanted hair and obtaining long-lasting, silky smooth skin is now easier than ever, thanks to the various hair removal methods available today.

Celebrate Professional Hair Removal Solutions and Results

People seek professional services to alleviate unwanted side effects from common hair removal methods like shaving, such as ingrown hairs, enlarged pores, or other irritations and troublesome skin conditions. A frequently asked question from patients seeking permanent hair removal methods is knowing which procedure best fits their needs.

Laser hair removal is the most effective, long-lasting professional hair removal solution. It offers fast treatment times, minimal to no discomfort, is safe for all skin types, and delivers permanent hair reduction in a handful of treatments. Explore these two powerful Quanta laser hair removal systems: The Thunder Series and the Suprema Series , Amplified by Astanza.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and additional aesthetic procedures. As the U.S. distributor for Quanta System, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made up of a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Support, and customizable business and marketing. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in the aesthetics industry. Astanza aims to change lives through the machines, service, training, and support they provide to each and every client. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything, as well as certifications through Great Place to Work and Fortune's Best Workplaces.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers across the U.S. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010 or contact us at the information provided.