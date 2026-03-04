AudiLeaf Ear Health Claims Evaluated: 2026 Report Examines Ingredients, Proprietary Blend Dosing, and What Consumers Should Verify Before Buying

Aurora, CO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting supplements. If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

In this report, terms like "support" or "effectiveness" refer only to how the company describes intended use and do not indicate product-level clinical proof. No published clinical trial evaluating AudiLeaf as a finished proprietary formula was identified in publicly available sources reviewed for this report.

If you've been researching natural hearing support supplements online, you've probably come across AudiLeaf. Interest in plant-based ear health formulas has been growing — especially among adults who are noticing age-related changes in hearing comfort or mental focus and want to explore what's available before making a decision.

Sold as a liquid dietary supplement built around a proprietary herbal blend, AudiLeaf is marketed for ear health, brain function, and nervous system support. With that positioning come practical questions. Does the formula contain ingredients with published research behind them? How does the proprietary blend structure affect what consumers can verify about dosing? And what should buyers confirm before placing an order?

This report does not recommend for or against AudiLeaf. It summarizes what the company states, what ingredient-level research suggests generally, and what consumers should verify independently before purchasing.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current AudiLeaf offer (official AudiLeaf page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is AudiLeaf

AudiLeaf is a liquid dietary supplement marketed as a formula for ear health, cognitive function, and nervous system support. The company sells it as a once-daily dropper-based supplement and positions it as a plant-based option for adults concerned about hearing clarity and mental focus.

The company's materials state that AudiLeaf is distributed from Aurora, Colorado. Consumers who want manufacturing-location details may wish to confirm them directly with AudiLeaf. The label lists the supplement in liquid form, with a serving size of 1 mL (approximately two droppers full) and 30 servings per container.

Each serving contains a proprietary herbal blend totaling 200 mg, along with 7 mcg of Chromium as Chromium Picolinate (20% Daily Value). Other ingredients include water, flavoring, potassium sorbate, xylitol, stevia, and citrus extract.

The label includes the standard FDA disclaimer stating that the product's claims have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

AudiLeaf Ear Health Claims: What the Company States vs. What Research Can Confirm

The central marketing narrative behind AudiLeaf positions the product as "one of the most advanced formulas for ear, brain, and nervous system health." The sales page describes the supplement as "carefully formulated to support healthy hearing, sharpen mental clarity, and support peace of mind."

The website lists several benefit claims, including supporting clear hearing and ear health, enhancing cognitive function and mental focus, promoting everyday ear comfort, and supporting nervous system health. These claims are accompanied by the standard FDA disclaimer required for dietary supplements.

The product's proprietary herbal blend contains twenty-one ingredients sharing a total of 200 mg. Several of these ingredients have been individually studied in published research for properties that may relate to auditory or cognitive health — though the research was conducted on isolated compounds at known dosages, not on AudiLeaf's specific formula.

Grape Seed Extract has been studied for its antioxidant properties, particularly its proanthocyanidin content. Published research suggests these compounds may help protect cells from oxidative stress. Some reviews in peer-reviewed nutrition literature have examined grape seed proanthocyanidins and their role in reducing oxidative damage across multiple biological systems. Oxidative stress has been identified in published literature as one contributing factor in age-related changes to auditory function.

Green Tea Leaf Extract contains catechins, including EGCG, which have been studied for antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Peer-reviewed nutrition literature has examined green tea catechins in the context of antioxidant and inflammatory pathways, with some research suggesting these compounds may support vascular health and help reduce inflammatory markers.

Astragalus Root Extract has a long history in traditional Chinese medicine and has been studied for immune-modulating and antioxidant properties. Scientific literature has examined astragalus compounds for their potential effects on cellular health and inflammation response.

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) is a naturally occurring neurotransmitter that has been studied for its calming effects on the nervous system. Published research has explored oral GABA supplementation for stress reduction and relaxation, though the bioavailability of oral GABA remains a topic of ongoing scientific discussion.

These studies examined isolated compounds at disclosed dosages under specific research conditions. They did not evaluate AudiLeaf as a finished multi-ingredient liquid supplement.

Consumers researching terms such as "AudiLeaf hearing support," "does AudiLeaf work," "AudiLeaf ear health results," or "AudiLeaf tinnitus" should understand that marketing claims referencing ingredient-level properties describe general research findings on individual compounds, not product-level clinical outcomes verified through independent testing of the finished supplement.

This evaluation doesn't conclude whether AudiLeaf has or lacks utility as an ear health support formula. It focuses on clarifying how the marketing language should be interpreted when you're doing your own research.

AudiLeaf Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses

The AudiLeaf Supplement Facts panel lists the following per one-milliliter serving:

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate): 7 mcg — 20% Daily Value

Proprietary Herbal Blend: 200 mg, containing Maca Root Extract, African Mango Seed Extract, Grape Seed Extract, Guarana Seed Extract, Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root Extract, Astragalus Membranaceus Root Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract, Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract, Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Ginseng Root Extract, Raspberry Ketones, L-Glutamine, L-Tyrosine, L-Arginine, Beta Alanine, Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate, GABA (Gamma Aminobutyric Acid), L-Tryptophan, and L-Carnitine HCl.

Other Ingredients: Water, Flavoring, Potassium Sorbate, Xylitol, Stevia, Citrus Extract (Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid).

The label notes that certain botanical extracts are sourced from concentrates with a 20:1 extract equivalent, and others with a 10:1 extract equivalent. These ratios suggest concentrated forms of certain ingredients, though specific milligram equivalencies per serving are not disclosed on the label.

The key consideration for anyone evaluating this formula is the proprietary blend structure. Because the blend totals 200 mg across twenty-one ingredients, individual ingredient amounts may be lower than the dosages commonly used in standalone studies, which can limit direct comparison to published research. For context, published research on grape seed extract for antioxidant effects commonly uses 100 to 300 mg daily. Green tea extract studies examining cellular protection typically use 400 to 600 mg of catechins. Oral GABA supplementation studies have generally used 100 to 200 mg per dose.

That doesn't mean the product has no effect. It means that if you're comparing AudiLeaf's formula to published research, the dosing context is worth factoring into your own evaluation.

How Proprietary Blends Affect Research Comparison

Proprietary blends are common across the dietary supplement industry. They allow manufacturers to disclose which ingredients are included without revealing exact amounts for each one. This protects formulation trade secrets but limits a consumer's ability to evaluate whether individual ingredients are present at research-supported dosages.

A full-disclosure label, by contrast, lists each ingredient with its specific dosage per serving. That format lets consumers and healthcare providers compare dosages directly against amounts used in published studies and against competing products. Many supplements in the ear health category use proprietary blends, so understanding how they work helps set realistic expectations when marketing materials reference ingredient-level research conducted at specific, known dosages.

Ear Health Supplements in 2026: Category Context

The ear health supplement category has expanded considerably over the past two years. Products in this space typically position themselves around antioxidant protection for auditory cells, improved blood circulation to the inner ear, nervous system calming and neural support, and anti-inflammatory effects on auditory pathways. Delivery formats range from capsules to liquid droppers.

Consumers evaluating products in this category benefit from comparing several factors: individual ingredient disclosure versus proprietary blend structures, total active ingredient amounts per serving, the presence or absence of product-level clinical trials, refund policy terms, and published contact information for the company.

No dietary supplement in this category has received FDA approval for the treatment of hearing loss, tinnitus, or any diagnosed auditory condition. Supplements are regulated differently than pharmaceutical drugs, and the FDA does not evaluate dietary supplement claims for efficacy before products reach the market.

AudiLeaf Pricing and Purchase Structure

According to pricing information published on the official website at the time of this report, AudiLeaf is presented in multi-bottle packages. A single bottle (30-day supply) is listed at $79 per bottle with $9.99 shipping. A three-bottle package (described as a 90-day supply) is listed at $69 per bottle with free U.S. shipping, totaling $177. A six-bottle package is listed at $49 per bottle with free U.S. shipping, totaling $294.

All purchases are described as one-time payments. The bonus digital guides included with multi-bottle packages — described as "The Quiet Mind Blueprint" and "Ear & Brain Secrets" — are supplementary wellness and personal development resources provided at no additional charge with qualifying orders.

Pricing and availability can change, so readers should verify current terms by viewing the current AudiLeaf offer (official AudiLeaf page).

AudiLeaf Refund Policy and Money-Back Guarantee

The AudiLeaf website contains references to different refund-window descriptions in different sections. Some pages reference a 60-day money-back guarantee, while other sections describe a 180-day guarantee period. Because published terms can change or be presented differently across pages, consumers should confirm the currently applicable return window and return requirements directly on the official AudiLeaf website before ordering.

The refund policy section indicates that all bottles — whether empty, full, or partially full, including any bonus or free bottles — must be returned to the company's Aurora, Colorado fulfillment address within the applicable guarantee period. The consumer is responsible for return shipping costs. The policy states that failure to return all bottles may result in a partial refund.

After processing a refund request, the company sends confirmation via email. The published refund page notes that credit card refunds may take several business days and debit card refunds may take somewhat longer, depending on the issuing institution's processing schedule.

It is worth reviewing the complete refund policy on the official website, confirming which guarantee window currently applies, and holding on to all purchase confirmation details before ordering.

AudiLeaf Testimonials: What Consumers Should Know

The official website includes customer testimonials describing subjective experiences such as changes in perceived hearing comfort, sleep quality, and daily energy. These testimonials are attributed to named individuals with state locations and note that the individuals purchased specific bottle quantities.

Readers should approach testimonial content with appropriate context. Dietary supplement testimonials reflect individual experiences that may not be representative of typical outcomes. Results depend on numerous personal health factors, and the supplement's labeling includes the standard FDA disclaimer.

The company's terms of service include standard disclaimers noting that the site offers health and wellness information for educational purposes only. Per those terms, the information should not be relied upon as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

What Would Be Required to Prove Effectiveness

For a dietary supplement to demonstrate effectiveness through clinical evidence, the standard generally includes a randomized, placebo-controlled trial using the finished product at its actual dosage, with disclosed formulation, defined endpoints, and a representative study population. Results would typically be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

As of this writing, no published clinical trial appears to have evaluated AudiLeaf as a finished proprietary formula using this standard. The ingredient-level research that may be relevant to individual compounds in the blend was conducted on isolated ingredients at specific dosages — not on the liquid formulation as sold. That is common across the supplement industry, but it means the gap between ingredient-level research and product-level proof remains open.

Understanding this distinction isn't about dismissing the product. It's about knowing exactly what has and hasn't been demonstrated — so you can make a purchasing decision based on the actual evidence landscape, not how marketing materials frame it.

Consumer Verification Checklist: What to Confirm Before Ordering

Verify individual ingredient dosages. Proprietary blends limit dosage comparison — if exact amounts matter to you, contact the manufacturer directly.

Separate ingredient research from product research. Many supplements reference published studies on individual compounds. Fewer have been tested as finished formulations. Knowing the difference helps set realistic expectations.

Confirm refund terms independently. Review guarantee terms, return requirements, and processing timelines on the official website before purchasing. Note that the AudiLeaf refund policy requires all bottles to be returned and that the consumer pays return shipping.

Talk to your healthcare provider. This is especially important for adults experiencing hearing changes, taking prescription medications, or managing chronic conditions. Hearing concerns should be evaluated by a qualified audiologist or physician to rule out underlying medical conditions.

Who Might Consider AudiLeaf in 2026

Based on the product's published positioning and ingredient profile, AudiLeaf may be of interest to adults who prefer plant-based liquid supplement options and who are exploring nutritional approaches to auditory wellness as one component of a broader health strategy that includes regular medical checkups and hearing evaluations.

The product may be less suited for consumers who require transparent individual ingredient dosing for clinical comparison, those seeking evidence-based interventions for diagnosed hearing conditions, or anyone expecting rapid changes from a single supplement without accompanying professional medical guidance.

As with any dietary supplement, individual outcomes depend on a wide range of personal health factors. Supplements are regulated differently than pharmaceutical drugs, and the FDA does not evaluate dietary supplement claims for efficacy before products reach the market. The FDA disclaimer printed on AudiLeaf's own label confirms that the product's statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consumer Questions About AudiLeaf

What is AudiLeaf, and what does it claim to do?

Marketed as a liquid dietary supplement for ear health, cognitive function, and nervous system support, AudiLeaf is positioned as a plant-based formula designed to support hearing clarity, mental focus, and a sense of calm. These are marketing descriptions, not clinically validated medical claims.

Is AudiLeaf FDA approved?

As a dietary supplement, AudiLeaf does not require FDA approval before being sold under current federal regulations. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product label includes the standard FDA disclaimer confirming this.

What ingredients are in AudiLeaf?

The supplement contains a proprietary herbal blend of twenty-one ingredients totaling 200 mg, along with 7 mcg of Chromium as Chromium Picolinate. Ingredients include Maca Root Extract, African Mango Seed Extract, Grape Seed Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, GABA, L-Glutamine, L-Tyrosine, L-Arginine, and several other botanical and amino acid compounds. Because it uses a proprietary blend, individual ingredient amounts are not disclosed.

How do I take AudiLeaf?

Per the label's directions, the recommended serving is 1 mL (approximately two droppers full) taken once daily, or as directed by a healthcare professional.

Does AudiLeaf contain caffeine or stimulants?

The formula includes Guarana Seed Extract and Green Tea Leaf Extract, both of which naturally contain caffeine. The specific caffeine content per serving is not disclosed on the label. Consumers sensitive to caffeine should consult their healthcare provider before use.

Can I verify the research behind AudiLeaf's ingredients?

Individual ingredients in the blend — such as grape seed extract, green tea extract, and GABA — have been studied in published peer-reviewed research. You can look up these studies in PubMed or relevant journal databases. Keep in mind that published research examines individual compounds at specific dosages, not AudiLeaf's proprietary liquid formula as a finished product.

Why does AudiLeaf use a proprietary blend?

Proprietary blends allow manufacturers to disclose which ingredients are included without revealing exact amounts for each one. This protects formulation trade secrets but limits your ability to compare individual ingredient dosages against published research ranges. With twenty-one ingredients sharing 200 mg, the dosing math is worth considering.

How long does AudiLeaf take to show results?

The company's FAQ suggests that many users report improvements after consistent use, though specific timelines are not guaranteed. Individual response timelines depend on factors including baseline health, dietary habits, and consistency of use.

What is AudiLeaf's refund policy?

The website references different guarantee windows in different sections. The refund policy section describes a return process requiring all bottles to be sent back within the applicable guarantee period. The consumer pays return shipping. Because terms may be presented differently across pages, it's worth confirming the current refund window directly on the official site before ordering.

Is AudiLeaf safe to take with medications?

The label's caution section recommends consulting with a physician prior to use, especially if you are taking a medication or have a medical condition. This is particularly important given that the formula contains multiple botanical extracts and amino acids that may interact with certain medications.

Where is AudiLeaf sold?

Based on the company's published information, AudiLeaf appears to be available through the official website. The site advises consumers to purchase through official channels to ensure product authenticity and refund eligibility.

Is AudiLeaf suitable for all adults?

The supplement label states it is not for use by those under 18 or by pregnant or nursing mothers. The label also recommends not exceeding the recommended dose and keeping the product out of reach of children. Adults with existing medical conditions should consult a healthcare provider before use.

Additional Consumer Research

Independent research across multiple consumer publications and peer-reviewed sources may provide broader perspective on ear health supplements, auditory wellness products, and the ingredients commonly used in this category. Evaluating multiple sources is recommended before making any purchasing decision. Consumers may also wish to review the FDA's general guidance on dietary supplement labeling and claims.

Summary of Key Considerations

As a liquid dietary supplement, AudiLeaf positions itself as a formula for ear health, cognitive function, and nervous system support. The product contains ingredients that have been individually studied in published research for antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and circulatory properties. However, the proprietary blend structure — with twenty-one ingredients sharing a 200 mg total — limits visibility into individual dosing, and no published clinical trial has evaluated the finished product as formulated.

The company describes a money-back guarantee, one-time purchase pricing, and published contact information for customer support. Testimonials on the website are accompanied by standard disclaimers. The supplement's packaging includes the required FDA statement that the supplement has not been evaluated for the diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any disease.

This report does not recommend for or against AudiLeaf.

If you've done your own research and want to see the full product details firsthand, complete product information, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current AudiLeaf offer (official AudiLeaf page).

Contact Information

Company: AudiLeaf

Return Address: 19655 E 35th Dr., Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Email: support@audileaf.com

Phone: The AudiLeaf website and label materials list multiple customer service numbers, including +1 (720) 248-8973 and +1 (720) 513-2923. Consumers should confirm the current support number on the official website at the time of purchase.

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an independent informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Hearing health concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider or audiologist who is familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bonus offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.