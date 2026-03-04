TENNANT INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tennant Company on Behalf of Tennant Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Tennant (TNC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Tennant and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tennant Company (“Tennant” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNC) on behalf of Tennant stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tennant has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On February 23, 2026, Tennant issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 financial results. Among other items, Tennant reported sharp declines in sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share, after Tennant's plant Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") transition in November disrupted operations. Management further estimated that of the $30 million in lost sales, roughly half would be unrecoverable, as customer relationships were strained due to the three-week disruption.



On this news, Tennant's stock price fell $19.28 per share, or 23.43%, to close at $63.02 per share on February 24, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tennant shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: