HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Authenticates Keel of Philadelphia (LPD 32)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division authenticated the keel today for the future USS Philadelphia (LPD 32), a Flight II San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship.

The ceremony included ship sponsor Maureen Paparo, a Philadelphia native, who was joined by her spouse, Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Also, attending the ceremony was Chris Kastner, HII’s president and CEO, Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president and key U.S. Navy officials.

“Today we mark an extraordinary moment in the construction of the future USS Philadelphia,” Blanchette said. “Every part we add to this ship — from the smallest weld to the largest grand block — reflects the skill and dedication of our Ingalls shipbuilders and our shared commitment to the sailors and Marines who will one day rely on her. Their mission is our purpose, and we are honored to support the warfighter by delivering a ship worthy of the name Philadelphia.”

As part of the ceremony, Ingalls Structural Welder Cory Dillon etched the sponsor’s initials into a ceremonial steel plate, a long-standing naval tradition symbolizing the ship’s official start of construction. The plate will remain permanently affixed to Philadelphia throughout its service life.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-authenticates-keel-of-philadelphia-lpd-32/.

In her remarks, Maureen Paparo emphasized the personal significance of the moment.

“Being part of this ship’s connection to my hometown means everything to me,” Maureen Paparo said. “One day, this ship will add her own threads to the story of our Navy, our Marine Corps and our nation. I am in awe of what the incredible workforce here does every day. Your skill, your diligence and your dedication will ensure the safety of over 700 sailors and Marines who will serve aboard this great ship.”

Samuel Paparo underscored the significance of the event and reflected on the honor of having his spouse serve as the ship’s sponsor.

“Philadelphia will be one of the most versatile platforms in the fleet, and I have a special appreciation for each shipyard worker that is a part of the team that will support this vessel for 40 years,” Samuel Paparo said. “It’s really a special day for Maureen and I. Maureen has built a foundation in faith, in family and in hard work. She knows firsthand what it takes to keep a fleet running, and it’s my very great honor and privilege to introduce her as the sponsor of USS Philadelphia.”

LPD 32 is one of three Flight II San Antonio-class ships currently under construction at Ingalls. Flight II ships are designed to replace the aging Whidbey Island-class (LSD 41) and Harpers Ferry-class (LSD 49) dock landing ships. These vessels will serve as a cornerstone of the Navy’s 21st-century expeditionary force, supporting Marine and Navy operations in humanitarian aid, disaster relief, maritime security and military missions.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole builder of San Antonio-class ships and to date has delivered 13 LPDs to the U.S. Navy. Ingalls is currently constructing three Flight II vessels: Harrisburg (LPD 30), Pittsburgh (LPD 31), and Philadelphia (LPD 32) and has received contracts for the construction of LPD 33, LPD 34 and LPD 35.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@HII-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd37489d-a15c-4701-bae9-cbc0bfcd67b0