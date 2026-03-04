Ardent Health Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Collections Problems and 33% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until March 9, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARDT), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Ardent and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ardt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 9, 2026 .

About the Lawsuit

Ardent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2025, post-market, the Company disclosed a $43 million decrease in third quarter 2025 revenue due to revised determinations of accounts receivable collectability after the Company transitioned to a new revenue accounting system and from purported “recently completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends.” The Company further disclosed a cut to 2025 EBITDA guidance of $57.5 million at the midpoint, or about 9.6%, from $575 million – $625 million to $530 million – $555 million due to “persistent industry-wide cost pressures,” including “payer denials,” and also recorded a $54 million increase in professional liability reserves “with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation arising from a limited set of claims between 2019 and 2022 in New Mexico” as well as “consideration of broader industry trends, including social inflationary pressures.”

On this news, the price of Ardent’s shares fell $4.75 per share, or nearly 34%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025, to close at $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Postiwala v. Ardent Health, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00022.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn