uniQure N.V. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of FDA Approval Delay and 49% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until April 13, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against uniQure N.V. (NasdaqGS: QURE) (“uniQure” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between September 24, 2025 and October 31, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

uniQure and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

During the Class Period, the Company represented to investors that there was a high likelihood that its leading drug candidate, AMT-130, would receive accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) after the Company’s planned Biologics License Application (“BLA”) submission in the first quarter of 2026. However, on November 3, 2025, the Company disclosed that “the FDA currently no longer agrees that the data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control, as per the prespecified protocols and statistical analysis plans shared with the FDA in advance of the analyses, may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission” and as a result, “the timing of the BLA submission for AMT-130 is now unclear.”

On this news, the price of uniQure’s shares plummeted $33.40 per share, or more than 49%, from a close of $67.69 per share on October 31, 2025, to close at $34.29 per share on November 3, 2025.

The case is Scocco v. uniQure N.V., et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-01124.

