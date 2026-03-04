Bunker Hill Announces Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split and Update to C$30 Million LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL), announces, further to its news release dated February 9, 2026, the effective date of its one-for-thirty-five reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company’s common stock, par value US$0.000001 (“Common Stock”) and preferred stock, par value US$0.000001 (“Preferred Stock”). The Reverse Stock Split will be effective as of March 6, 2026 (the “Consolidation Date”), and the shares of Common Stock (the “Common Shares”) will commence trading, on a consolidated basis, on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at market opening on the Consolidation Date. Bunker Hill also wishes to announce, further to its news releases dated February 9, 2026 and February 13, 2026, certain amendments to its LIFE offering of up to 159,735,000 units1 (the “LIFE Units”) of the Company (the “LIFE Offering”), inclusive of the Agents’ Option (as defined herein), as further described below.

Reverse Stock Split

The Company’s name will be unchanged and the Common Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “BNKR” on the TSXV. Bunker Hill’s new CUSIP Number after the Reverse Stock Split will be 120613823 and the new ISIN number will be US1206138232.

As of close of business on March 2, 2026, there were 1,407,494,573 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Immediately following the Reverse Stock Split, a total of approximately 40,214,130 Common Shares are expected to be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding. Assuming completion of the LIFE Offering and the issuance of up to 159,735,000 Life Units1 of the Company on the Closing Date (as defined below), which assumes full exercise of the over-allotment option by the Agents, there are expected to be a total of approximately 44,777,988 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis, subject to adjustments for rounding. As of the date hereof, there are no shares of Preferred Stock outstanding and as such there will be no shares of Preferred Stock outstanding following the LIFE Offering and Reverse Stock Split. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by a majority of the Company's stockholders, by way of written consent, on January 27, 2026. The Reverse Stock Split remains subject to the approval of the TSXV and all figures referenced herein are therefore subject to change.

Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document

In connection with the LIFE Offering, approximately 138,900,000 LIFE Units will be offered by the Company by way of (i) a “best efforts” private placement in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, the United States and jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, pursuant to an agency agreement to be entered into on or around March 5th, 2026 (the “Closing Date”), among the Company, Haywood Securities Inc., as lead agent and bookrunner, and a syndicate of agents (the “Agents”); and (ii) a non-brokered private placement to purchasers in Canada, excluding Québec, the United States and jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States. The Agents may sell up to an additional 20,835,000 LIFE Units pursuant to the Agents’ Option.

In addition, the Company wishes to clarify that the Reverse Stock Split will be effective as 12:01 a.m. (PST) on March 6, 2026.

An updated copy of the LIFE Offering document related to this LIFE Offering can be accessed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: www.bunkerhillmining.com.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP .

Bunker Hill is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing our historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho’s prolific Coeur d’Alene mining district (the “Bunker Hill Mine”). This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value while responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth in the Silver Valley mining district by concentrating our efforts on this single, high-potential asset. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

1 As further described in the Company’s news releases dated February 9, 2026 and February 13, 2026, the Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the LIFE Offering in LIFE Units at the same issue price, being C$0.18 per LIFE Unit, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (the “Agents’ Option”).