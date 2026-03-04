Press release

4 March 2026 - N° 04



Fourth quarter 2025 results



EUR 208 million net income in Q4 2025,

contributing to a strong full year net income of EUR 851 million

Proposed regular dividend of EUR 1.9 per share

Group net income of EUR 208 million in Q4 2025 driven by all business activities

(EUR 214 million adjusted 1 ): P&C combined ratio of 80.9% with excellent attritional loss performance, allowing for buffer building L&H insurance service result 2 of EUR 115 million, with an experience variance in line with expectations over the course of 2025 Investments regular income yield of 3.8%, with continued attractive reinvestment rates

of EUR 208 million in Q4 2025 driven by all business activities (EUR 214 million adjusted ): Q4 annualized Return on Equity of 20.4% (21.1% adjusted 1 ), implying full year 2025 Return on Equity of 19.2% (19.1% adjusted 1 )

of 20.4% (21.1% adjusted ), implying full year 2025 Return on Equity of 19.2% (19.1% adjusted ) IFRS 17 Group Economic Value 3 of EUR 8.5 billion as at 31 December 2025, up 13.7% 4 at constant economics 5 (down 1.1% on a reported basis) compared with 31 December 2024, implying an Economic Value per share of EUR 48

of EUR 8.5 billion as at 31 December 2025, up 13.7% at constant economics (down 1.1% on a reported basis) compared with 31 December 2024, implying an of EUR 48 Group solvency ratio of 215% 6 as at 31 December 2025, in the upper part of the optimal solvency range of 185%-220%

of 215% as at 31 December 2025, in the upper part of the optimal solvency range of 185%-220% Proposed regular dividend of EUR 1.9 per share for 2025

SCOR SE’s Board of Directors met on 3 March 2026, under the chairmanship of Fabrice Brégier, to approve the Group’s Q4 2025 financial statements.

Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “Driven by the disciplined execution of our Forward 2026 strategic plan and the exceptional commitment of our teams, SCOR demonstrated the robustness of its leading franchise and diversified business model. We delivered, quarter after quarter, very solid results across all our activities. P&C maintained excellent underlying performance and continued to build prudence at a pace faster than planned. L&H benefited from the decisive actions taken in 2024 and a rigorous focus on execution throughout the year reporting an insurance result above guidance and a satisfactory experience variance. Supported by strong operating capital generation, our solvency ratio stands at 215%, at the upper end of the optimal range. Our proposed dividend of EUR 1.9 per share, up 5.6% from last year, offers an attractive dividend yield and demonstrates our ability to create sustainable value for our shareholders. At the 1.1 renewals, in a more competitive environment, SCOR achieved a positive outcome, combining growth with an adequate level of profitability. SCOR starts the year in a position of strength, and I am confident in our ability to achieve attractive returns for our shareholders and to deliver on our Forward 2026 objectives.”

Group performance and context

SCOR records EUR 208 million net income (EUR 214 million adjusted1) in Q4 2025, driven by all business activities:

In P&C, the combined ratio stands at 80.9%, including a natural catastrophe ratio of 7.6%, reflecting a quarter of moderate natural catastrophe activity. Over the full year of 2025, the natural catastrophe ratio of 6.8% remains below budget despite the LA wildfires and hurricane Melissa impacts. The attritional loss and commission ratio stands at 74.7% in Q4 2025, reflecting an excellent underlying performance allowing for continued reserving discipline. The completion of the annual P&C year-end reserve review confirms all lines are at best estimate and our reserve resilience has increased.

In L&H, the insurance service result 2 stands at EUR 115 million, driven by a strong CSM amortization and risk adjustment release. On a full year basis, the insurance service result is above the updated Forward 2026 guidance. The portfolio is developing as expected: Q4 and FY 2025 experience variances are positive, and the volatility on underperforming contracts remains manageable.

stands at EUR 115 million, driven by a strong CSM amortization and risk adjustment release. On a full year basis, the insurance service result is above the updated Forward 2026 guidance. The portfolio is developing as expected: Q4 and FY 2025 experience variances are positive, and the volatility on underperforming contracts remains manageable. In Investments, SCOR records a regular income yield of 3.8% while continuing to benefit from still-elevated reinvestment rates.

The effective tax rate stands at 31.1%.

Over the full year 2025, SCOR reports a net income of EUR 851 million (EUR 846 million adjusted1), implying an annualized Return on Equity of 19.2% (19.1% adjusted1).

The Group solvency ratio stands at 215% as at 31 December 2025, in the upper part of the optimal range of 185%-220%, and up 5 percentage points compared to FY 2024 and 9M 2025. Over FY 2025, the Group solvency ratio mainly reflects the strong net capital generation, the accrual of the FY dividend, and negative market variances.

The Group Economic Value3 under IFRS 17 stands at EUR 8.5 billion as at 31 December 2025, up 13.7%4 at constant economics compared to 31 December 2024.

Proposed regular dividend of EUR 1.9 per share

SCOR proposes a regular dividend of EUR 1.9 per share for the fiscal year 2025, up 5.6% compared to the fiscal year 2024.

This dividend will be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, to be held on 28 April 2026. The Board proposes to set the ex-dividend date at 4 May 2026, and the payment date at 6 May 2026.

Strong P&C underlying performance

In Q4 2025, P&C insurance revenue stands at EUR 1,795 million, down 1.6% at constant exchange rates (down 7.0% at current exchange rates) compared to Q4 2024, impacted by SBS’s past portfolio actions, as well as increased competition in Property.

New business CSM in Q4 2025 stands at EUR 11 million, mainly driven by the low number of renewals and early recognition of some retrocession contracts renewed at 1.1.2026.

P&C (re)insurance key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variation FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation P&C insurance revenue 1,795 1,929 -7.0% 7,299 7,639 -4.4% P&C insurance service result 256 238 7.6% 957 779 22.8% Combined ratio 80.9% 83.1% -2.2pts 82.3% 86.3% -4.0pts P&C new business CSM 11 -43 n.a. 1,115 1,024 8.9%

The P&C combined ratio stands at 80.9% in Q4 2025, compared to 83.1% in Q4 2024. It includes:

A Nat Cat ratio of 7.6%, reflecting a quarter with moderate Cat activity;

An attritional loss and commission ratio of 74.7%, including additional buffer building;

A discount effect of -7.9%;

An attributable expense ratio of 6.0%.

The P&C insurance service result of EUR 256 million is driven by a CSM amortization of

EUR 281 million, a risk adjustment release of EUR 28 million, a negative experience variance of

EUR -40 million, and an onerous contracts impact of EUR -14 million. The negative experience variance mainly reflects additional buffer building.

L&H Q4 and FY 2025 insurance service result and new business CSM above guidance

In Q4 2025, L&H insurance revenue amounts to EUR 1,988 million, up 2.9% at constant exchange rates (-3.3% at current exchange rates) compared to Q4 2024. SCOR continues to increase its L&H CSM through new business generation (EUR 170 million new business CSM7 in Q4 2025), notably from Protection and Longevity.

L&H reinsurance key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variation FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation L&H insurance revenue 1,988 2,055 -3.3% 8,079 8,487 -4.8% L&H insurance service result 115 119 -3.1% 450 -348 n.a. L&H new business CSM 170 113 51.2% 464 485 -4.3%

The L&H insurance service result amounts to EUR 115 million in Q4 2025. It includes:

A CSM amortization of EUR 89 million;

A Risk Adjustment release of EUR 38 million;

An experience variance of EUR 28 million, bringing the experience variance over the course of 2025 to EUR 17 million;

A negative onerous contracts impact of EUR -42 million.

Investments delivering a solid regular income yield

As at 31 December 2025, total invested assets amount to EUR 23.5 billion. SCOR’s asset mix is optimized, with 79% of the portfolio invested in fixed income. SCOR has a high-quality fixed income portfolio with an average rating of A+ and a duration of 4.0 years.

Investments key figures:

In EUR million

(at current exchange rates) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variation FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation Total invested assets 23,515 24,155 -2.7% 23,515 24,155 -2.7% Regular income yield 3.8% 3.6% 0.2pts 3.5% 3.5% 0pt Return on invested assets* 3.6% 3.3% 0.3pts 3.5% 3.5% 0pt

(*) Fair value through income on invested assets excludes EUR -8 million in Q4 2025 and EUR 6 million in FY 2025 related to the pre-tax mark to market impact of the fair value of the option on own shares granted to SCOR.

Total investment income on invested assets stands at EUR 2098 million in Q4 2025. The return on invested assets stands at 3.6%8 (vs. 3.3% in Q4 2024) and the regular income yield stands at 3.8% (vs. 3.6% in Q4 2024).

The reinvestment rate stands at 4.0%9 as at 31 December 2025, stable compared to 30 September 2025. The invested assets portfolio remains highly liquid and financial cash flows of EUR 8.5 billion are expected over the next 24 months10, enabling SCOR to benefit from still-elevated reinvestment rates.

APPENDIX

1 - SCOR Group Q4 2025 key financial details

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variation FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation Insurance revenue 3,783 3,984 -5.1% 15,378 16,126 -4.6% Gross written premiums1 4,564 5,049 -9.6% 18,704 20,064 -6.8% Insurance Service Result2 371 357 4.0% 1,407 432 n.a. Management expenses -304 -347 12.3% -1,225 -1,250 2.0% Annualized ROE3 20.4% 22.8% -2.4pts 19.2% 0.1% n.a. Annualized ROE excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q4 2025 21.1% 23.0% -1.9pts 19.1% 0.2% n.a. Net income3,4 208 233 -10.5% 851 4 n.a. Net income4 excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q4 2025 214 235 -8.7% 846 11 n.a. Economic value5,6 8,522 8,615 -1.1% 8,522 8,615 -1.1% Shareholders’ equity 4,427 4,524 -2.2% 4,427 4,524 -2.2% Contractual Service Margin (CSM)6 4,095 4,091 0.1% 4,095 4,091 0.1%

1: GWP is not a metric defined under the IFRS 17 accounting framework (non-GAAP metric); 2: Includes revenues on financial contracts reported under IFRS 9; 3: Taking into account the mark to market impact of the option on own shares. Q4 2025 impact of EUR -8 million before tax, FY 2025 impact of EUR 6 million before tax; 4: Consolidated net income, Group share; 5. Defined as the sum of the shareholder’s equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM); 6: Net of tax. A notional tax rate of 25% is applied to the CSM.

2 - P&L key figures Q4 2025

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variation FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation Insurance revenue 3,783 3,984 -5.1% 15,378 16,126 -4.6% P&C insurance revenue 1,795 1,929 -7.0% 7,299 7,639 -4.4% L&H insurance revenue 1,988 2,055 -3.3% 8,079 8,487 -4.8% Gross written premiums1 4,564 5,049 -9.6% 18,704 20,064 -6.8% P&C gross written premiums 2,220 2,508 -11.5% 9,307 9,869 -5.7% L&H gross written premiums 2,344 2,541 -7.8% 9,397 10,195 -7.8% Investment income on invested assets 209 195 7.0% 835 800 4.3% Operating results 334 291 14.8% 1,311 298 n.a. Net income2,3 208 233 -10.5% 851 4 n.a. Net income2 excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q4 2025 214 235 -8.7% 846 11 n.a. Earnings per share3 (EUR) 1.17 1.30 -10.2% 4.76 0.02 n.a. Earnings per share (EUR) excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q4 2025 1.20 1.31 -8.4% 4.73 0.06 n.a. Operating cash flow 165 197 -16.5% 1,169 903 29.5%

1: GWP is not a metric defined under the IFRS 17 accounting framework (non-GAAP metric); 2: Consolidated net income, Group share; 3: Taking into account the mark to the market impact of the option on own shares. Q4 2025 impact of EUR -8 million before tax, FY 2025 impact of EUR 6 million before tax.

3 - P&L key ratios Q4 2025

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variation FY 2025 FY 2024 Variation Return on invested assets 1,2 3.6% 3.3% +0.3pts 3.5% 3.5% 0pt P&C combined ratio 3 80.9% 83.1% -2.2pts 82.3% 86.3% -4.0pts Annualized ROE4 20.4% 22.8% -2.4pts 19.2% 0.1% +19.1pts Annualized ROE excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares 21.1% 23.0% -1.9pts 19.1% 0.2% +18.9pts Economic Value growth5 n.a. n.a. n.a. 13.7% -6.3% n.a.

1: Annualized; 2: In Q4 2025 and FY 2025, fair value through income on invested assets excludes respectively EUR -8 million and EUR 6 million pre-tax mark to market impact of the fair value of the option on own shares granted to SCOR; 3: The combined ratio is the sum of the total claims, the total variable commissions, and the P&C attributable management expenses, divided by the net insurance revenue for P&C business; 4: Taking into account the mark to the market impact of the option on own shares. Q4 2025 impact of EUR -8 million before tax, FY 2025 impact of EUR 6 million before tax; 5: Not annualized. Growth at constant economic assumptions and excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares. The starting point is adjusted for the payment of dividend of EUR 1.8 per share (EUR 322 million in total) for the fiscal year 2024, paid in 2025. Economic Value is defined as the sum of the shareholders’ equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM), net of tax. A notional tax rate of 25% is applied to the CSM.

4 - Balance sheet key figures as of 31 December 2025

In EUR million

(at current exchange rates) As at

31 December 2025 As at

31 December 2024 Variation Total invested assets 1 23,515 24,155 -2.7% Shareholders’ equity 4,427 4,524 -2.2% Book value per share (EUR) 24.72 25.22 -2.0% Economic Value2 8,522 8,615 -1.1% Economic Value per share (EUR)3 47.59 48.03 -0.9% Financial leverage ratio4 25.3% 24.5% 0.8pts Total liquidity5 2,236 2,466 -9.4%

1: Excludes 3rd party net insurance business investments; 2: The Economic Value (defined as the sum of the shareholders’ equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM), net of tax) includes minority interests; 3: The Economic Value per share excludes minority interests; 4: The leverage ratio is calculated as the percentage of subordinated debt compared to the sum of Economic Value and subordinated debt in IFRS 17; 5: Includes cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer







As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.







The Group generated premiums of EUR 18.7 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.







