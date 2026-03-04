BW Offshore: Company presentation

Company presentation

BW Offshore is presenting at the DNB Carnegie Energy & Shipping Conference today. Please see the attached presentation.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

