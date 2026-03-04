VEON Partners with GSMA Innovation Fund to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Pakistan and Bangladesh

Barcelona, Dhaka and Islamabad, March 4, 2026: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), today announces a partnership with the GSMA’s Mobile for Development Foundation (“GSMA Foundation”) to co-fund digital innovation projects in Pakistan and Bangladesh that are supported by the GSMA Innovation Fund.

John Guisti, Chief Regulatory Officer of the GSMA and President of the GSMA Foundation, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld, and Johan Buse, CEO of Banglalink, have launched the partnership with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Barcelona during MWC26 Barcelona, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event.

Under the terms of the MoU, JazzWorld and Banglalink will collaborate with the GSMA Innovation Fund to co-fund the Pakistani and Bangladeshi start-ups selected as grantees in the GSMA Innovation Fund’s 2026 funding rounds. In addition to financial support, VEON and its operating companies may also provide in-kind contributions including ecosystem visibility and capacity building support to help selected projects scale.

“Jazz and Banglalink, both part of VEON Group, play a leading role in shaping the digital landscape in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Collaborating with them will further enhance the support of the GSMA Innovation Fund for entrepreneurs driving positive social impact in these two countries” John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA and President of the GSMA Foundation.

"JazzWorld has a strong track record of working with the Pakistan’s entrepreneurs to accelerate digital innovation in Pakistan. We look forward to collaborating further with the GSMA Foundation to support the next generation of entrepreneurs who are building locally-relevant digital solutions that generate growth for Pakistani communities across various service verticals," said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, JazzWorld.

"Making digital services accessible and helping our customers, partners and ecosystem build a better life is the purpose that drives us at Banglalink. Our partnership with the GSMA Innovation Fund allows us to extend this mission further to Bangladeshi entrepreneurs at time when Bangladesh is rebuilding the foundations of its growth - and we look forward to the opportunity," said Johan Buse, CEO, Banglalink.

The GSMA Innovation Fund (the “Fund”) identifies and supports start-ups with models that drive positive social, economic, and climate impact through mobile technology in developing countries. Projects are selected by the GSMA Foundation transparently and on a competitive basis through a rigorous evaluation process following publicly-announced funding rounds.

Further information on the Fund’s activities and supported projects in the current and previous funding rounds can be found on the Fund’s website: https://www.gsma.com/solutions-and-impact/connectivity-for-good/mobile-for-development/gsma-innovation-fund/

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and over 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.



About JazzWorld:

JazzWorld is Pakistan’s leading integrated digital ServiceCo, serving over 100 million users through a portfolio spanning connectivity (Jazz), fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), ultra-app (SIMOSA), insurtech (FikrFree), enterprise cloud solutions (Garaj), gaming (GameNow), health-tech (Apna Clinic), fashion marketplace (Zarr), and more. This evolution reflects Jazz’s strategic shift from connectivity to capability, enabling platforms that ensure a better life for all through the power of technology. For more information, visit: www.jazz.com.pk

About Banglalink:

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, working to unlock new opportunities for its customers as they navigate the digital world. Driven by the vision of transforming lives through technology, Banglalink also strives to transform into a future-ready service provider capable of catering to the demands of the new digital era. For more information, visit: www.banglalink.net.

About GSMA:

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

