IMCD nominates Andreas Igerl as CCO and member of the Management Board

Rotterdam, the Netherlands (4 March 2026) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, is pleased to announce that its Supervisory Board nominates Andreas Igerl to become Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the Management Board.

Andreas Igerl, in his role as CCO, will strengthen the Management Board with his international experience and will further drive commercial excellence within IMCD. In addition, he will continue to head the EMEA region and the Industrial Business Groups.

Andreas Igerl (born 1980, German) joined IMCD in 2019 and he currently serves as Executive Committee member and President IMCD EMEA and Industrial Business Groups. Before, he held positions as President for IMCD Asia-Pacific, Managing Director IMCD China and Business Unit Manager Advanced Materials in Germany. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Applied Science for Economy and Management in Munich.

Janus Smalbraak, Chair of the Supervisory Board: “Andreas is a pragmatic leader, with strong focus on execution and a collaborative style. This nomination supports IMCD’s increased focus on supplier relationships, customer centricity and commercial excellence.”

The proposal to appoint Andreas Igerl as member of the Management Board will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 April 2026. With the proposed appointment, the Management Board of IMCD will consist of a total of three members, reflecting the current size of the company and the ambition for further long-term growth and market leadership.

