Pulsar Helium Reports Pressurized Gas Encounter at Jetstream #7 at the Topaz Helium Project, USA

CASCAIS, Portugal, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that the Jetstream #7 appraisal well at the Company’s flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA has intersected a pressurized gas zone. The gas zone was encountered at a depth of approximately 2,107 feet (642 meters) with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 953 pounds per square inch (psi). Visible gas influx was observed during drilling operations, confirming a strongly pressurized system. The Jetstream wells continue to maintain a 100% success rate of intersecting pressurized gas.

Highlights:

The significantly higher bottom-hole pressure encountered at Jetstream #7 further supports the presence of an active and laterally extensive gas-bearing system within the Topaz structure. Drilling progress: Drilling is ongoing using continuous HQ core drilling (3.8 inch (96.0 millimeter) hole diameter) to maximize geological sample recovery while maintaining efficient progress. The planned total depth for Jetstream #7 is approximately 3,000 feet (914 meters), with the well design allowing for potential deepening in the future to approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) depending on geological conditions and results.

Drilling is ongoing using continuous HQ core drilling (3.8 inch (96.0 millimeter) hole diameter) to maximize geological sample recovery while maintaining efficient progress. The planned total depth for Jetstream #7 is approximately 3,000 feet (914 meters), with the well design allowing for potential deepening in the future to approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) depending on geological conditions and results. Program momentum: All Jetstream appraisal wells drilled to date have encountered pressurized gas, underscoring the emerging continuity and strength of the Topaz helium system.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“Intersecting pressurized gas at over 2,100 feet with a bottom-hole pressure approaching 1,000 psi is an exceptional technical result and continues to validate our geological model at Topaz. Jetstream #7 demonstrates that the system remains strongly pressurized at increasing depths, which is highly encouraging as we advance the appraisal program.

With a planned total depth of 3,000 feet and the flexibility to deepen to 5,000 feet, we are well positioned to further evaluate the vertical extent and reservoir characteristics of this helium-bearing system.”

Summary of Jetstream #7

Jetstream #7 is the seventh appraisal well drilled at the Topaz Helium Project in Minnesota, USA. During drilling operations, the well intersected a pressurized gas zone at approximately 2,107 feet (642 meters), with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 953 psi and visible gas influx observed at surface.

Drilling operations are continuing toward a planned total depth of 3,000 feet (914 meters). The well may be deepened in the future to approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 meters), subject to geological conditions and ongoing technical evaluation.

Data collected from Jetstream #7, including pressure information, core samples and gas observations, will contribute to the Company’s expanding technical dataset and inform future resource evaluation and development planning at Topaz.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Helium Project is a helium exploration opportunity located in Minnesota, USA, a stable jurisdiction with established infrastructure and access to experienced technical services. Exploration and appraisal work to date has identified potentially saleable concentrations of helium, helium-3 and carbon dioxide. Helium-3 is a rare isotope of helium with strategic applications in national security, quantum computing and advanced energy technologies, providing additional potential upside. A total of seven appraisal wells have been drilled at Topaz (the seventh still in progress), all of which intersected pressurized gas, representing a 100% success rate to date and supporting the geological model for the project. Ongoing technical work continues to generate encouraging data and is focused on expanding the Company’s understanding of the resource through further appraisal, testing and analysis. With a significant acreage position and multiple identified targets, Topaz represents a core asset within the Company’s portfolio and underpins its strategy to build exposure to high-value industrial and specialty gas markets.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company, has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licensed professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

