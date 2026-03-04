Self-Healing Concrete Market Set to Hit USD 4,238.55 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for Durable and Sustainable Construction Materials | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Self-healing Concrete Market size was valued at USD 169.21 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4238.55 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 38% over 2026-2035.

The market for self-healing concrete is expanding gradually, mostly as a result of increased demand for high-performing, low-maintenance, and environmentally friendly building materials. With the aid of microorganisms, microcapsules, or chemical agents, this novel, high-tech building material can self-heal cracks, extending the building's lifespan.





The self-healing concrete market in the U.S. was estimated to be worth USD 36.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.04% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 783.28 billion. Large-scale infrastructure development, repair costs, sustainability, smart cities, and new material technology, all of which offer long-term cost savings despite the high investment prices, are driving the market's expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Bacteria-Based segment was the market leader for the self-healing concrete market, recording the highest share of 48% in 2025 due to the efficiency of the concrete in healing cracks, being eco-friendly, and the ability to extend the lifespan of structures significantly.

The Capsule-Based segment is fastest growing segment during the forecast period of 2026 to 2035 due to the development of microencapsulation technology, durability of healing agents, and ease of integration with traditional concrete mixes.

By Form

Intrinsic Segment was at the forefront of the self-healing concrete market, contributing the highest share of 58% in terms of revenue in 2025 owing to the inherent healing properties of this segment.

The Extrinsic segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2026 to 2035. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of capsule-based and vascular technologies that provide targeted crack repair.

By End-Use

The segment of infrastructure accounted for the maximum share of 42% of the total revenue generated in 2025 owing to the increasing investments in bridges, tunnels, highways, and public utilities.

Commercial segment has high growth potential in the 2026-2035 forecast period due to smart building development and the demand for sustainable building products globally.

By Application

The Bridges & Tunnels segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 36% in 2025 due to high exposure to environmental stress, corrosion, and heavy loads.

The Marine Structures segment is fast growing segment from 2026 to 2035, driven by increasing need for corrosion-resistant materials in ports, offshore platforms, and coastal infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

Due to extensive infrastructure restoration and the upkeep of aging bridges, roads, and other public utilities, North America holds a sizable portion of the self-healing concrete market. The industry benefits from the emphasis on long-lasting infrastructure and environmentally friendly building materials.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to record the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR of about 41.30% over the period from 2026 to 2035. Large-scale investments in transportation networks, smart cities, and industrial projects increase demand for durable construction materials.

Infrastructure Modernization, Rising Maintenance Costs, and Sustainability Mandates Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for self-healing concrete is primarily driven by the growing need for modernization and renovation projects involving infrastructure that require very durable concrete materials. Self-healing concrete materials are in high demand because to the rising maintenance and repair expenses of older buildings, bridges, and highways. Self-healing concrete materials are in great demand due to the growing adoption of green building rules and sustainability legislation. Self-healing concrete is becoming more economically feasible due to growing technological developments including bacteria and microencapsulation methods.

Major Key Players:

Basilisk (Green Basilisk)

Biomason

AkzoNobel

Sika AG

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

LafargeHolcim (Holcim Group)

Heidelberg Materials

Firth (Fletcher Building)

Acciona

Saint-Gobain

Kryton International

Xypex Chemical Corporation

Penetron International

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Evonik Industries AG

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc International

Mapei S.p.A.

BASF SE

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Basilisk expanded commercial deployment of its bacteria-based healing agent in large-scale infrastructure projects, enhancing crack-sealing performance and supporting long-life, low-maintenance construction solutions.

In 2025, Biomason advanced its bio-based cement technology for structural applications, supporting low-carbon building initiatives and expanding partnerships with commercial construction developers.

