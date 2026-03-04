The Legend Rebuilds: Redefining the High-Power Vaping Experience

SHENZHEN, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its launch last week, VOOPOO's Early Bird Event has drawn thousands of participants—not just as a giveaway, but as a shared celebration of the DRAG legacy. Running until April 7, the event offers double winning chances on March 4, the official DRAG 6 launch day. The all-new DRAG 6 delivers a stunning experience with upgraded GENE TT 3.0 chip, UFORCE-X Tank II, Precision Control Wheel, Capacitive Unlock Sensor and... Let’s discover what else DRAG 6 has in store!





Optimized Power: GENE TT 3.0 and Built-in Battery

At the heart of the DRAG 6 lies the advanced GENE TT 3.0 chip. Compared to other products on the market, it delivers more stable power output and consistent flavor across all scenarios. Even when the battery level drops below 10%, it still maintains the user-set wattage stably. With every last drop of power, it outperforms other products. Combined with the integrated battery, it delivers a superior standard of safety and reliable power. Powering the experience is a robust integrated 4400mAh battery (2200 mAh*2). Supporting a wide 5-220 W output range, it meets intensive usage demands. This built-in design enhances safety, utilizes internal space for a compact and seamless body, and reduces potential contact instability caused by frequent battery replacement. The result is extended battery life within an efficient, streamlined form factor.

Engineered Flavor: UFORCE-X Tank II with Golden Triangle Airflow Structure

Engineered for high power and great taste, the UFORCE-X Tank II features an innovative golden triangle airflow structure. This design ensures smooth, concentrated airflow for enriched flavor layers. Its top-fill system and top-side airflow provide effective leak resistance, while the 5 mL for Standard and US version, 2 mL for TPD version transparent tank reduces refill anxiety, perfectly adapting from DTL to MTL vaping. The rotary air adjustment dial further refines the experience, allowing users to achieve precise, visualized airflow control for a fully customizable draw.

Intelligent Control: Precision Wheel and Capacitive Unlock

This philosophy of intelligent design extends seamlessly to its operation. The precision control wheel offers intuitive and accurate power adjustment via a mechanical scroll wheel. For security, the capacitive unlock sensor provides smart protection—touch to unlock, release to lock, effectively preventing accidental activation. Users can also choose alternative lock modes: Button Unlock (double-tap to lock or unlock) or Maintain Unlocked (always unlocked for uninterrupted use). This multi-layered approach ensures that control is always tailored to individual preferences.

VOOPOO DRAG 6 sets a new standard by integrating core technologies: the stable GENE TT 3.0 chip, enduring 4400 mAh battery, flavorful UFORCE-X Tank II, and intuitive precision wheel with capacitive unlock. This synergy delivers unmatched power, flavor, and control in one complete device.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

