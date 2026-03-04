Publication of KPN’s AGM 2026 agenda

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will take place at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on 15 April 2026. The AGM will be organized in a hybrid format, allowing shareholders to attend either in person or virtually.

As part of the agenda, KPN’s Supervisory Board proposes the reappointment of Ms Kitty Koelemeijer to the Supervisory Board for a second four-year term. Ms Koelemeijer is highly valued for her contributions to the Remuneration and Nomination & Corporate Governance Committees, as well as for her relationship with the Central Works Council. In addition, her extensive knowledge of marketing, strategy, supply chain management, innovation, digital transformation, retail and digital commerce, which she has demonstrated during her first term, has strongly contributed to the Supervisory Board’s overall skills and experience. The nomination of Ms Koelemeijer was subject to the enhanced right of recommendation of the Central Works Council, which recommended her reappointment.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of the annual accounts, the approval of the dividend, and an advisory vote on the remuneration report for the fiscal year 2025.

The full agenda of the AGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

