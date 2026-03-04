Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

Availability of a short form

of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2025 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2025) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2025 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com , in the “Finance / Publications / 2026 Publications” section.

The full 2025 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) later in March 2026.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.42 billion.

