Blaze Pizza Turns Up the Heat with Season 2 of Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again” in New Limited-Time Collaboration

ATLANTA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza is bringing bold flavor and Super Hero energy together in an all-new collaboration with Season 2 of Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” streaming March 24 on Disney+. For a limited time, available across both the US and Canada, Blaze is introducing the “Sweet Heat” pizza and exclusive weekly drops and deals inspired by the series.

Timed to the highly anticipated return of “Daredevil: Born Again,” the collaboration blends Blaze’s signature “fast-fire’d” experience with the fearless intensity of one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes.

To celebrate the return of Daredevil, the company is introducing a limited-time “Sweet Heat” Signature Pizza. The flavor-packed build features spicy red sauce, double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey for the perfect balance of heat and sweetness. Guests can enjoy the “Sweet Heat” as a featured menu item beginning March 4, ahead of the show’s premiere on March 24.

Additionally, beginning March 24 and running through early May, Blaze will celebrate each new episode release with exclusive Tuesday Drops available through the Blaze Pizza app. Each week, loyalty members can unlock a new surprise offer — from Bonus Flames to special discounts on the “Sweet Heat” pizza and other menu favorites. Fans can turn on app notifications or follow Blaze on Instagram for weekly reveals.

“This collaboration is about more than just a pizza, it’s about creating an experience our guests can engage with week after week,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “Daredevil is bold, intense and unapologetic, and the ‘Sweet Heat’ delivers that same energy in every bite. From weekly app drops to a limited-edition Marvel comic available at select locations, we’re giving fans something they can’t get anywhere else.”

The “Sweet Heat” pizza will be available for a limited time at participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide and through the Blaze Pizza app.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the Blaze Pizza mobile app.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

ABOUT MARVEL TELEVISION’S DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2

In season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again,” Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. “Daredevil: Born Again” season 2 launches on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.

