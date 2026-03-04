GXO Celebrates 20 Years of Growth in Poland Fueled by Innovation and Community Impact

With over 450,000 sqm and 4,000 employees, GXO’s Polish operations

are its largest in Central Europe

GXO celebrated the opening of its new Central Europe headquarters in Warsaw honoring dozens of colleagues who have been with the company for more than 18 years

Poland is currently the fifth-largest logistics and warehouse market in Europe and the third largest in terms of demand, confirming its role as a key logistics hub in the region

WARSAW, Poland, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today marked 20 years of transforming the logistics landscape in Poland, the fifth-largest logistics market in Europe. Over two decades, GXO has become synonymous with innovation and operational excellence in the region, leveraging advanced automation and deep sector expertise to deliver high-performing solutions for leading brands in ecommerce, omnichannel retail, fashion, FMCG and DIY.

“Celebrating 20 years of growth in Poland is a testament to our long-standing partnerships with our customers in all industries, led by our focus on innovation, automation and continuous improvement,” said Jean Luc Bessade, Managing Director, Poland, Czech Republic and Romania, GXO. “At GXO, we’re always looking ahead, to empower our people, elevate our customers and build innovative supply chains, as we continually raise the bar to deliver greater value and impact for our customers.”

Since commencing operations in Poland, GXO has pioneered advanced logistics solutions, including state-of-the-art warehousing, order fulfilment, returns management and factory logistics. The company’s operations are powered by adaptive technologies such as AMR robots, ProGlove and Cognex scanners, automated packaging, and integrated WMS software, ensuring seamless processes from production lines to delivery. GXO’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its ISO and BREEAM certifications and its ability to serve a wide range of sectors.

GXO’s long-standing partnerships underscore its reputation for operational excellence and customer trust. The company’s inclusion in the 2025 Forbes Diamonds list as one of Poland’s most dynamic companies is a testament to its growth and impact.

With over 4,000 employees in Poland and a team representing more than 30 nationalities, GXO fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace. The company’s culture of respect, safety, and career development is evidenced by its strong engagement rate and the long tenure of many colleagues – some with over 18 years of service. GXO’s “Career Academy” program, conducted in partnership with Koźmiński University, the University of Economics in Katowice and the University of Łódź, nurtures the next generation of logistics experts by offering classes, internships and apprenticeships.

GXO’s influence extends beyond logistics. Through ESG initiatives, charity runs, football tournaments and environmental campaigns, the company actively supports the communities where it operates. Its ongoing collaboration with logistics associations like Polish Supply Management Leaders and recognition by the Responsible Business Forum highlight GXO’s dedication to sustainable growth and industry development.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totalling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com