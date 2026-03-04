Alvotech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (March 4, 2026) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) (the “Company”), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, after the U.S. markets close.

The Company will also host a conference call with a live Q&A on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 08:00 EST (12:00 GMT, 13:00 CET).

Slides and other material will be made available on Events and Presentations before the call.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad (US)

Patrik Ling (SE)

Benedikt Stefansson (IS)

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

