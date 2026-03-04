DylanGemelli.com Announces his Trusted Partners in 2026

TUCSON, Ariz., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dylan Gemelli LLC today announced the release of Dylan’s Trusted Partners, a new dedicated page on DylanGemelli.com created to spotlight a select group of health, longevity, biohacking, and consumer transparency brands that Dylan Gemelli personally trusts, uses, and recommends. The page is now live at https://dylangemelli.com/dylans-trusted-partners/.

Built for people who are tired of hype, confusion, and low quality products, Dylan’s Trusted Partners is designed to be a straightforward resource that points Dylan’s audience to companies that meet his standards for credibility, quality, and alignment with the mind and body connection. The page highlights partner brands across longevity, mitochondrial health, nervous system regulation, performance supplementation, NAD support education, at home testing, and cleaner food choices backed by independent lab work.

“There are countless brands out there promising everything, but very few actually deliver and even fewer do it with real transparency,” said Dylan Gemelli. “This page is about trust. If I recommend something, it’s because I believe in it, I use it, and I see how it fits into the bigger picture of helping people live better and perform better.”





A TRUSTED HUB FOR A GROWING HEALTH AND BIOHACKING COMMUNITY

Dylan Gemelli has built a reputation on direct education, practical protocols, and helping people cut through noise with real world strategies they can apply immediately. Dylan’s Trusted Partners takes that same approach and puts it into one central place, making it easier for listeners, readers, and followers to find the brands Dylan stands behind without having to guess what is legitimate or what is simply marketing.

The Trusted Partners page also supports Dylan’s broader mission of pushing the conversation forward in longevity and biohacking, focusing on the pillars Dylan consistently emphasizes, including mitochondrial function, nervous system balance, cognitive performance, metabolic health, and the importance of clean inputs from the food supply and daily habits.

DYLAN GEMELLI’S VIEWS ON EACH TRUSTED PARTNER (IN ORDER)

Timeline

https://www.timeline.com

"Timeline has set the standard for longevity with Mitopure: The number 1 doctor recommended Urolithin A supplement. Mitochondrial health is one of the most important keys to longevity and by taking care of our cells, we can extend our lives and that's why I use and recommend Mitopure!"

Dylan’s focus with Timeline is simple, mitochondria matter. When people talk about longevity, energy, recovery, and performance, it always comes back to cellular health and the ability of the body to produce energy efficiently. Dylan highlights Timeline because the brand has helped bring mitochondrial health into the mainstream in a serious way, with a product that has become a recognizable standard in the Urolithin A category. Dylan’s audience values practical solutions, and Mitopure fits into a longevity routine that prioritizes the foundations instead of chasing trends.

Apollo Neuro

https://apolloneuro.com

The Mind and Body connection is how we can attain the most complete health alignment. Many people suffer from an overactive sympathetic nervous system, causing them to be stuck in fight or flight mode. This causes lack of sleep, high stress, lack of focus and misaligned health. The Apollo Neuro is my favorite wearable, sending smooth vibrations through our body, activating the parasympathetic nervous system to even us out and harmonize our mind and body resulting in full health alignment

Dylan’s reason for featuring Apollo Neuro is the real life impact of nervous system regulation. Stress is not just a feeling, it is a physiological state that affects sleep, recovery, decision making, relationships, and the consistency required to make progress in any health goal. Dylan emphasizes Apollo Neuro as a wearable tool that supports the shift from constant fight or flight into a calmer, more balanced state. In a world where many people are overstimulated and under recovered, Dylan sees the Apollo Neuro as a practical tool that helps people feel better, sleep better, and stay on track.

TONUM

https://www.tonum.com

Tonum is my favorite supplement company with their two big products, MOTUS and NOURO, which focus on the mind and body. They have spent over a decade and millions of dollars with 3rd party studies at Duke University ensuring that these products are formulated for safety and efficacy. MOTUS is helping people come off of GLP1's without gaining all their weight back and also keeping muscle and NOURO has helped thousands suffering from brain injuries, as well as people to keep sharp and focused throughout the day.

Dylan highlights TONUM because he values companies that invest in proving their work and putting real effort into safety and efficacy, not just labels and marketing. With MOTUS and NOURO, Dylan sees a brand that takes both body composition and brain performance seriously, with products that aim to support real needs people are dealing with right now. From maintaining results after GLP1 use to protecting muscle and supporting cognitive resilience, Dylan views TONUM as a premium supplement partner that prioritizes research and long term outcomes rather than quick trends.

WONDERFEEL

https://getwonderfeel.com

One of the most polarizing products and topics right now is NAD. Wonderfeel has the most complete NMN product on the market. Beyond their product, they provide the best and most detailed education on how we are supposed to boost our NAD, with a precursor such as NMN along with providing a product that has added ingredients to block CD38, which eats up our NAD levels. They show true care and have the most premium product in the NAD space.

Dylan included WONDERFEEL because education is everything in the NAD conversation. People hear buzzwords, spend money, and still do not understand what they are trying to support or why it matters. Dylan respects WONDERFEEL for taking the time to educate customers while also building a product that is positioned as a more complete approach in the NMN category. Dylan’s emphasis is on doing things intelligently and deliberately, and he sees WONDERFEEL as a brand that helps people understand the why, not just the what.

MESCREEN

https://mescreen.com

Mescreen is The worlds FIRST and ONLY at home mitochondrial efficiency test! Your mitochondria are the microscopic engines that fuel nearly every cell in your body-powering your heart, brain, muscles, immune system, and beyond. • There are 37+ Trillion mitochondria in your body so taking care of them is imperative to our long term health and Mescreen provides the most accurate data on your mitochondrial health.

For Dylan, better decisions come from better data. People can guess how they feel, but objective insight can change how they approach nutrition, training, supplementation, and recovery. Dylan highlights MESCREEN because it brings measurable mitochondrial insight into an at home format, supporting a more personalized approach to longevity and performance. Dylan’s audience wants clarity and actionable information, and MESCREEN fits into a biohacking mindset where measurement helps guide smarter choices.

VERIFOODS

https://verifoods.com

The ULTIMATE INSIGHT on what we are actually eating! VeriFoods is a new breakthrough app that ranks products by contaminant levels from independent lab testing for heavy metals, pesticides, bisphenols, PFAS (forever chemicals), and microplastics.

They buy products the products themselves and fund the testing taking zero money from any food brands. They fund their own testing, and accept zero money from food brands.

Dylan’s decision to feature VeriFoods reflects something he believes more people need to take seriously, what is actually in the products we eat every day. People can eat “healthy” and still be exposed to contaminants they never considered. Dylan respects VeriFoods for funding testing independently and refusing money from food brands, which is a key point for trust and transparency. Dylan sees VeriFoods as a powerful tool for consumers who want cleaner inputs and want to make decisions based on independent data, not advertising.

WHY THESE PARTNERS, WHY NOW

Dylan’s Trusted Partners was built to simplify choices without compromising standards. Each partner reflects a specific pillar of Dylan’s approach to health alignment.

Longevity and cellular performance through mitochondrial support.

Mind and body balance through nervous system regulation and recovery.

Cognitive and metabolic support through premium supplementation and education.

Clearer inputs through contaminant awareness and independent testing.

Actionable insight through at home testing and measurable feedback.

Dylan believes people deserve brands that take their work seriously and prioritize long term trust. The Trusted Partners page is also intended to evolve over time, expanding carefully with brands that meet the same bar.

COMING SOON, iBIOHACKING.COM, THE NEXT MAJOR STEP

As part of the announcement, Dylan Gemelli LLC also confirmed the upcoming launch of iBiohacking.com, a new platform being developed to become a world authority on biohacking. The site will focus on education, protocols, product and testing guidance, and practical strategies that people can implement without getting lost in hype or misinformation.

iBiohacking.com is being built as a companion ecosystem to DylanGemelli.com, extending Dylan’s mission to bring clarity, structure, and credibility to the biohacking space. More details will be announced as the launch approaches.

HOW TO VISIT DYLAN’S TRUSTED PARTNERS

Dylan’s Trusted Partners is now live here:

https://dylangemelli.com/dylans-trusted-partners/

For media inquiries, speaking requests, partnerships, or collaboration opportunities related to the new website and the Dylan Gemelli brand, please contact Dylan Gemelli at Phone: +1 702 757 7727 or via email at dylangemelli@gmail.com or visit his website at: https://dylangemelli.com

Contact:

Dylan Gemelli

Tucson, Arizona

Phone: +1 702 757 7727

Email: dylangemelli@gmail.com

SOURCE: Dylan Gemelli LLC

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Dylan Gemelli. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbd9e549-34b7-4e8e-99f3-8877e3810dca