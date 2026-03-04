Packaging Automation Solution Business Report 2026: Growing Influence of Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories Fuels Integration of Automated Packaging Solutions with IoT and Cloud-Based Systems

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Automation Solution - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Packaging Automation Solution was valued at US$79.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$117.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







As manufacturers seek to streamline operations and meet growing consumer demand for faster production and delivery times, packaging automation has become an essential tool. Additionally, packaging automation solutions reduce human error and contamination risks, making them indispensable in industries with strict safety regulations, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

What Is Driving Growth in the Packaging Automation Solutions Market?



The growth in the packaging automation solutions market is driven by several factors. The increasing need for efficiency, speed, and cost reduction in manufacturing has made automation essential, especially in sectors like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Technological advancements in AI, robotics, and IoT have also enhanced the capabilities of packaging automation, making it more flexible and responsive to changing consumer demands.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has increased the demand for automated packaging solutions to handle large volumes of products efficiently. The push for sustainability in packaging processes, with a focus on reducing waste and using eco-friendly materials, has further contributed to market growth as companies seek automated systems that align with environmental goals.



How Are Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Automation in Packaging?



Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and IoT (Internet of Things) in packaging automation, have revolutionized the way products are packaged. Smart packaging systems equipped with AI can optimize production lines, reduce downtime, and ensure more accurate and efficient packaging processes.

The use of robotics in pick-and-place operations, quality control, and palletizing has enhanced the speed and precision of packaging systems, while IoT-enabled sensors allow manufacturers to monitor and control the entire packaging process remotely. These advancements are helping businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce waste, and meet the growing demand for customized and flexible packaging solutions.



What Role Does Sustainability Play in Packaging Automation Solutions?



Sustainability is becoming a major consideration for companies investing in packaging automation solutions. As regulatory bodies and consumers demand more eco-friendly packaging practices, manufacturers are adopting automated systems that support the use of sustainable materials and reduce waste. Automated packaging lines can optimize material usage, ensuring minimal excess packaging, and some systems are specifically designed to handle biodegradable or recyclable materials.

Additionally, the integration of energy-efficient machinery and systems helps reduce the overall carbon footprint of the packaging process. By adopting these sustainable practices, companies are able to meet environmental regulations, appeal to eco-conscious consumers, and reduce costs associated with material waste and energy consumption.







Report Scope

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Packaging Robots segment, which is expected to reach US$55.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. The Automated Packagers segment is also set to grow at 7.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $20.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11% CAGR to reach $28.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

Product Type (Packaging Robots, Automated Packagers, Automated Conveyor & Sorting Systems)

End-Use (Food & Beverage, Logistics & Warehousing, Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductor & Electronics, Other End-Uses).



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $117.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Packaging Automation Solution - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Increased Efficiency and Productivity Drives Growth in the Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Growing Need for Reducing Labor Costs and Enhancing Operational Efficiency Spurs Adoption of Packaging Automation in Manufacturing

Technological Advancements in Robotics and AI-Driven Packaging Solutions Propel Market Growth in Automated Packaging

Rising Consumer Demand for Fast and Efficient Packaging Solutions Expands Market Opportunities for Automation in E-Commerce

Increasing Use of Smart Packaging and Connected Devices Strengthens the Business Case for Automated Packaging Systems

Growing Focus on Sustainability and Waste Reduction Drives Adoption of Automated Packaging Solutions That Optimize Material Use

Rising Adoption of Collaborative Robots (Cobots) in Packaging Processes Enhances Flexibility and Reduces Downtime in Automated Systems

Expansion of the Food and Beverage Industry Spurs Demand for Automated Packaging Systems to Meet High Throughput Needs

Increasing Demand for Customized and On-Demand Packaging Solutions Drives Investment in Flexible Packaging Automation

Technological Innovations in Machine Vision and Quality Control Systems Improve Accuracy and Efficiency in Automated Packaging Lines

Growing Influence of Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories Fuels Integration of Automated Packaging Solutions with IoT and Cloud-Based Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 38 companies featured in this Packaging Automation Solution market report include:

ABB Ltd.

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Emerson Electric Company

Kollmorgen Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Swisslog Holding AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kef6ae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment