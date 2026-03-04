Library Automation Systems and Services Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030 - Integration with Mobile and Remote Access Technologies Drives Expansion

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Library Automation Systems and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Library Automation Systems and Services was valued at US$4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Library automation systems and services involve the use of software and technology to manage library operations, enhance access to library collections, and improve the management of library resources. These systems automate essential functions such as cataloging, circulation, inventory, and patron management, allowing libraries to operate more efficiently and effectively. Automation extends beyond simple lending processes to include sophisticated search engines, digital lending technology, and integration with third-party resources. As a result, these systems enable libraries to offer enhanced user experiences, facilitate easier access to a wide range of digital and physical resources, and provide valuable analytics to help libraries adapt to user needs.

What Drives the Growth of the Library Automation Systems and Services Market?



The growth in the library automation systems and services market is driven by several factors. Increasing budget pressures on libraries to enhance operational efficiency and provide expanded services with limited resources push the adoption of automation technologies. The continuous expansion of digital content requires libraries to implement sophisticated systems that can manage digital rights, handle multiple formats, and provide secure access.

Consumer behavior, particularly the increasing expectation for on-demand access to information and seamless digital experiences, also influences libraries to upgrade their systems. Moreover, governmental and educational policies promoting digital literacy and resource accessibility are catalyzing the investment in modern library automation systems. These factors, combined with the ongoing need to preserve, catalog, and provide access to growing volumes of information efficiently, ensure sustained growth and innovation in the library automation industry.



How Are Technological Advancements Influencing Library Automation?



Technological advancements are significantly shaping the evolution of library automation systems. The integration of cloud computing has enabled libraries to store vast amounts of data securely online, ensuring easy access and reducing the costs associated with physical storage. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have been applied to improve cataloging accuracy and provide personalized recommendations to patrons based on their borrowing histories.

Mobile technology integration allows users to interact with library systems from any location via apps, enhancing user engagement and accessibility. Furthermore, the adoption of RFID technology streamlines circulation operations, enhances inventory management, and reduces theft, contributing to more efficient library management.



What Current Trends Are Driving the Adoption of Library Automation Systems?



Several trends are currently driving the adoption and development of library automation systems. The increasing demand for digital resources, such as e-books, academic databases, and online journals, requires libraries to update their automation systems to handle digital lending and access controls effectively. There is also a growing trend towards collaborative resource sharing among libraries, necessitating robust networked systems that can manage inter-library loans and access to shared databases seamlessly.

Furthermore, as libraries become hubs for community engagement and learning, there is a greater need for systems that can support event management, learning programs, and community outreach activities. Additionally, the emphasis on data-driven decision-making in library management spurs the need for advanced analytics capabilities within automation systems to track usage patterns and user satisfaction.



Report Scope

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Commercial Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.4%. The Open Source Systems segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $937.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

Type (Commercial Systems, Open Source Systems, Other Types)

Application (School Library, Public Library, Other Applications).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Library Automation Systems and Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Information Technology Propel Growth in Library Automation Systems

Increasing Demand for Efficient Library Management Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Integrated Library Systems (ILS) Generate Demand for Advanced Automation Solutions

Growth in Digital Library Collections Drives Adoption of Library Automation

Rising Focus on User-Friendly Interfaces Strengthens Business Case for Automation Systems

Adoption of Cloud-Based Library Solutions Spurs Growth in Market

Impact of E-Books and Digital Media Expands the Market for Library Automation Services

Demand for Enhanced Accessibility and Discoverability Generates Opportunities for Automation

Advances in RFID and Self-Checkout Systems Sustain Growth in Library Services

Integration with Mobile and Remote Access Technologies Drives Market Expansion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 53 companies featured in this Library Automation Systems and Services market report include:

Auto-Graphics Inc.

Capita Business Services Ltd.

CR2 Technologies Ltd.

Equinox Open Library Initiative

Ex Libris Ltd.

Infor

Library Automation Technologies Inc.

LIBSYS Ltd.

OCLC, Inc.

PrimaSoft PC Inc.

Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. (PTFS)

SirsiDynix Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it2se7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment