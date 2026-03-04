Intralogistics Automation Solutions Business Research Report 2026: A $34.7 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by a Growing Shift Toward Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intralogistics Automation Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Intralogistics Automation Solutions was valued at US$22.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$34.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The intralogistics automation solutions market is experiencing rapid growth as industries strive to improve operational efficiency, warehouse management, and supply chain optimization. Intralogistics automation refers to the integration of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyor systems, and warehouse management software (WMS) to streamline material handling and internal logistics. These solutions are essential for e-commerce fulfillment centers, manufacturing plants, retail distribution hubs, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, ensuring seamless movement of goods from storage to dispatch.



With the increasing demand for faster order fulfillment, rising labor costs, and the need for error-free inventory management, businesses are investing in smart warehouses and autonomous material handling systems. Technologies such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robotic picking systems, and AI-driven demand forecasting are reshaping how companies handle intralogistics, minimizing human intervention while maximizing efficiency.



The shift toward Industry 4.0 and digital transformation has further propelled the growth of intelligent intralogistics solutions, allowing businesses to optimize resources, reduce operational costs, and improve supply chain resilience.



What Are the Emerging Trends in the Intralogistics Automation Market?



One of the most notable trends in intralogistics automation is the rise of AI-powered robotics and machine learning (ML) for predictive analytics. AI-driven robotic picking, packing, and palletizing systems are enhancing warehouse operations by reducing human error, increasing throughput, and improving order accuracy.



Another significant trend is the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and digital twins in intralogistics automation. IoT-enabled sensors and RFID tags allow real-time tracking of goods, providing end-to-end visibility into warehouse operations. Digital twin technology creates a virtual replica of logistics processes, allowing businesses to simulate warehouse layouts, test automation strategies, and optimize workflows before implementing changes in real-time operations.



The growing adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) is also transforming intralogistics. Unlike traditional conveyor belts and fixed automation systems, AMRs and AGVs offer flexible and scalable solutions for dynamic warehouse environments. These self-navigating robots use LiDAR sensors, AI-based vision systems, and machine learning algorithms to move goods efficiently within distribution centers, reducing dependency on manual labor and increasing productivity.



The expansion of micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) and dark warehouses is another key trend shaping the industry. With the surge in same-day and next-day delivery expectations, companies are setting up small, automated fulfillment centers closer to urban areas to accelerate order processing times. These centers rely on high-density storage systems, AI-driven robotics, and automated picking solutions to handle high-volume, fast-moving inventory efficiently.



Additionally, cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) and AI-powered logistics software are revolutionizing inventory tracking, route optimization, and demand planning. Cloud-based WMS solutions offer scalability, real-time insights, and seamless integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, enabling businesses to automate and centralize warehouse operations across multiple locations.



Report Scope

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$10.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9%. The Automated Guided Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$10.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9%. The Automated Guided Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis:Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12% CAGR to reach $7.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

Technology (Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Conveyor systems, Sortation systems, Warehouse Management Systems, Others)

Automation (In-built machinery, Remote operated)

Application (Inventory management, Loading & unloading, Material handling, Packaging, Palletizing & depalletizing, Warehousing)

End-User (E-commerce & retail, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & healthcare, Electronics & semiconductor, Aerospace, Chemicals, Others).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 506 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 44 companies featured in this Intralogistics Automation Solutions market report include:

ABB Ltd.

Armstrong

Bastian Solutions

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

Falcon Autotech

FANUC Corporation

Fives Group

Honeywell Intelligrated

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex Group

KION Group

Knapp AG

Korber AG

KUKA AG

Manhattan Associates

Mecalux S.A.

MHS Global

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

SSI Schaefer

Swisslog Holding AG

Symbotic

TGW Logistics Group

Vanderlande

WITRON Logistik + Informatik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mi4j4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment