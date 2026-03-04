Plant Automation Solutions Business Research Report 2026: Market to Reach $113.7 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Automation Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Plant Automation Solutions was valued at US$69.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$113.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Plant automation solutions encompass a range of technologies and systems designed to automate industrial operations to enhance efficiency, improve safety, and reduce operational costs. These solutions typically include robotics, control systems, information technology, and software applications that collectively create a streamlined, automated production environment.

By integrating these elements, manufacturers can achieve greater precision and consistency in their processes, which is essential for maintaining competitiveness in industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and food and beverage. Automation systems can control machinery and processes, monitor the status and performance of different plant areas, and make autonomous decisions based on real-time data.



The growth in the plant automation solutions market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing complexity of industrial operations and the rising need for high-quality production outputs necessitate the integration of sophisticated automation technologies. Secondly, global competition in manufacturing pushes companies to adopt efficient and scalable automation solutions to enhance productivity and reduce costs. Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are also significant drivers, as they enable smarter, more connected, and more adaptable automation systems.

Additionally, regulatory pressures for better compliance, safety standards, and environmental concerns encourage industries to invest in automation to ensure precise control over their operations. Furthermore, changing consumer behavior that demands customization, faster delivery, and sustainable products influences manufacturers to adopt flexible and efficient automation solutions. These factors collectively contribute to robust growth and continual innovation in the plant automation solutions market, reflecting broader industrial trends towards digitization and efficiency.



The benefits of plant automation are substantial and diverse. By reducing the reliance on human labor, especially in repetitive and hazardous tasks, automation solutions improve workplace safety and free up human resources for more complex tasks that require critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Automation also enables continuous production without the constraints of human work schedules, leading to higher throughput and productivity.

Additionally, automated systems can rapidly adjust to new production requirements with minimal downtime, supporting businesses in responding flexibly to market demands. Advanced data analytics integrated into automation solutions provide insights that can lead to process optimizations, reducing waste and energy consumption, which are critical for sustainability initiatives.



Report Scope

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$61.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.2%. The Software Component segment is also set to grow at 9.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

Component (Hardware Component, Software Component, Services Component)

End-Use (Process Industries End-Use, Discrete Industries End-Use).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $69.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Plant Automation Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Demand for Efficient Manufacturing Spurs Adoption of Plant Automation

Integration of IoT and Industrial Internet Boosts Smart Factory Implementations

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency Expands Market Opportunities for Automation Solutions

Technological Advances in Machine-to-Machine Communication Strengthen Automation Systems

Growing Need for Real-Time Data Analysis Spurs Development of Advanced Control Systems

Expansion of Additive Manufacturing Requires Enhanced Automation for Consistency

Shift Towards Sustainable Production Practices Influences Automation Technology

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 51 companies featured in this Plant Automation Solutions market report

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth Corporation

EDAG Engineering Group AG

Emerson Electric Co.

GE Vernova

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

MAVERICK Technologies, LLC.

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

NeoMatrix, Inc.

Primetals Technologies Limited

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tetra Pak International S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl3y2s

