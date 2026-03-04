Maintenance Repair Operations for Automation Solutions Business Report 2026: Market to Surpass $150 Billion by 2030 as Growth in High-Speed, Multi-Axis Manufacturing Lines Propels Demand

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maintenance Repair Operations for Automation Solutions Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Maintenance Repair Operations for Automation Solutions was valued at US$99.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$152.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO) for automation solutions has emerged as a critical function for ensuring the longevity, safety, and performance of automated systems across industrial sectors. As companies invest in robotics, programmable logic controllers, motion control systems, and smart sensors to enhance productivity, the need to maintain these high-value assets becomes increasingly important. As automation spreads into more industries and use cases, MRO is no longer a background activity but a strategic imperative that supports uninterrupted production and competitive advantage.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions?



The growth in the global Maintenance Repair Operations market for automation solutions is driven by several converging factors tied to operational efficiency, digital transformation, and industrial resilience. The rapid adoption of automation technologies across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and energy is increasing the installed base of equipment that requires regular and specialized maintenance.

As companies strive to maintain high levels of uptime and performance, investment in predictive maintenance tools and service partnerships is rising. The proliferation of Industry 4.0 and smart factory initiatives is also pushing organizations to integrate MRO into their broader digital ecosystems, ensuring that maintenance becomes a continuous and optimized function rather than a reactive one. Global supply chain volatility and lessons learned from recent disruptions have made asset reliability a key focus, fueling demand for well-orchestrated MRO strategies that prevent costly downtimes.

The increasing complexity of automated systems is making in-house maintenance more challenging, prompting many firms to outsource MRO services to specialized vendors with domain expertise. Additionally, aging industrial infrastructure in developed economies is creating a backlog of equipment that needs repair and refurbishment, further boosting the market. Regulatory mandates for equipment safety, environmental compliance, and worker protection are reinforcing the importance of standardized and traceable maintenance procedures.

The rise of outcome-based service models, where vendors guarantee uptime and performance metrics, is also encouraging broader adoption of MRO programs. Combined, these drivers point to sustained and expanding demand for robust MRO solutions that ensure automation technologies deliver consistent, long-term value across industries.



What Industry and Operational Trends Are Shaping the Demand for MRO in Automated Environments?



A series of broad industry trends are reshaping the way organizations approach MRO for their automation systems. One of the most significant is the shift toward lean manufacturing and just-in-time production, which leaves little room for downtime and necessitates highly reliable machinery. As factories become more reliant on automated systems to maintain throughput, the demand for timely and effective MRO has intensified.

The globalization of manufacturing and the expansion of supply chains have also increased the complexity of maintenance operations, requiring coordination across multiple sites and vendors. There is growing pressure to reduce the total cost of ownership for automated assets, and efficient MRO practices are key to extending equipment lifecycles and avoiding costly replacements. Sustainability initiatives are encouraging facilities to repair and refurbish components rather than discard them, leading to more strategic maintenance planning.

Labor shortages and the retirement of experienced technicians are prompting companies to invest in training programs and user-friendly diagnostic tools that reduce reliance on specialized expertise. In sectors like aerospace, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals, strict compliance and auditability requirements mean MRO processes must be meticulously documented and traceable.

The trend toward smart factories and digital transformation is also leading to more integrated and intelligent MRO workflows. Facilities now expect maintenance systems to interact seamlessly with production data, enterprise resource planning software, and inventory controls. These shifts are transforming MRO into a more strategic, collaborative, and technologically sophisticated discipline within modern industrial operations.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Industrial Automation Across Sectors Throws the Spotlight on MRO as a Strategic Enabler of System Uptime and Reliability

Growth in High-Speed, Multi-Axis Manufacturing Lines Propels Demand for Specialized MRO Support in Robotics and Mechatronics

Here`s the Story: Downtime Sensitivity in Smart Factories Strengthens the Business Case for Proactive and Digitalized MRO Programs

Expansion of Predictive Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Drives Integration of IoT Sensors and Data Analytics in MRO Strategies

Here`s How AI and Machine Learning Are Enabling Failure Forecasting and Spare Parts Optimization in Automated Systems

Surge in Custom Machinery and Modular Equipment Increases Complexity of MRO Planning and Documentation

Here`s How Augmented Reality (AR) and Remote Support Tools Are Reducing On-Site Repair Time and Technician Training Costs

Globalization of Manufacturing and Distributed Facilities Expands the Need for Scalable, Standardized MRO Frameworks

Obsolescence Management and Legacy Equipment Support Drive Demand for Retrofit Kits and Component Remanufacturing

Rising Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Fuels MRO Investments in Eco-Friendly Lubricants and Components

Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Machinery Require MRO Integration with OT/IT Risk Management and Software Patch Cycles

