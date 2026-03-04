Intraoral Scanners Market - 11%+ CAGR for 2026–2031 Forecast as Digital Dentistry Adoption Accelerates, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the intraoral scanners market size is projected to be valued at USD 0.82 billion in 2025 and USD 0.91 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.10% during the 2026–2031 forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of digital impression systems, advancements in scanning accuracy, and integration with CAD/CAM and 3D printing technologies. Market expansion is being fueled by the global shift from traditional impression methods to digital workflows that enhance treatment precision, patient comfort, and operational efficiency in dental practices. The intraoral scanners market is expanding as dental professionals increasingly implement digital tools for restorative, orthodontic, and implant procedures. Digital scanning reduces procedural time, eliminates the need for conventional impression materials, and improves communication between clinics and laboratories. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, clear aligners, and minimally invasive procedures is further accelerating the adoption of intraoral scanning solutions across developed and emerging markets.

Technological innovation remains central to market growth. Continuous improvements in image resolution, scanning speed, ergonomic design, and cloud-based software integration are strengthening the value proposition of intraoral scanners. The incorporation of artificial intelligence-driven features for margin detection, treatment simulation, and workflow optimization is enhancing diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision-making.

Intraoral Scanners Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the intraoral scanners market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of digital dentistry technologies, and the presence of key industry players.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by increasing dental expenditure, rising aesthetic procedure demand, and expanding digital integration in dental laboratories and clinics.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to improving dental care infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of advanced dental technologies.

Intraoral Scanners Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Digital Impression Systems

Dental clinics are increasingly replacing traditional impression techniques with digital scanners to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance patient experience.

Integration with CAD/CAM and 3D Printing Technologies

Seamless compatibility with computer-aided design systems and additive manufacturing solutions is supporting comprehensive digital workflows in restorative and orthodontic procedures.

“The intraoral scanners market is expanding as dental practices increasingly replace conventional impression methods with digital scanning systems that support a range of clinical applications. Mordor Intelligence applies structured market modeling and multi-source validation to provide decision-makers with dependable, consistently benchmarked industry analysis.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Intraoral Scanners Market Segmentation Overview

By Modality

Stand-Alone (Cart-Based)

Portable (Hand-Held)

By Type

Powder-Free



Powder-Based

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

Other Applications

By End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany



United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle-East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Intraoral Scanners Market Competitive Outlook

The intraoral scanners market features leading dental technology companies focusing on product innovation, AI-enabled software integration, and strategic partnerships to expand digital ecosystems. Companies are investing in enhanced scanning performance, improved interoperability, and cloud-based workflow solutions to strengthen competitive positioning and meet evolving clinical demands.

Intraoral Scanners Companies include:

3Shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Planmeca Oy

Medit Corp.

GC Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

