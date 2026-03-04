Global Proteomics Market Projected to Surpass USD 148.72 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Surging Drug Discovery Investments and Precision Medicine Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteomics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Proteomics Market size was valued at USD 39.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 148.72 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.08% over 2026-2035. The global proteomics market trend is a growing demand for advanced protein analysis solutions, such as mass spectrometry platforms, next-generation sequencing technologies, and protein fractionation systems.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 39.84 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 148.72 billion

CAGR: 14.08% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Proteomics Market was valued at USD 15.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 57.64 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.05% from 2026-2035. The United States represents the largest market for proteomics, primarily driven by the strong NIH and federal research funding base, high concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and well-developed life sciences infrastructure.

Market Expansion is Driven by Rising Investment in Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine

The pharmaceutical industry's need for high-throughput proteomics workflows that shorten drug development timelines and enhance clinical trial results, the growing pipeline of protein-targeted therapeutics, and the growing use of protein biomarker identification in early disease detection make rising investment in drug discovery and precision medicine the primary growth driver for the proteomics market share. These investments in companion diagnostic development and proteomics-driven therapeutic target validation are broadening the market base, increasing the market share globally, and penetrating mass spectrometry and chromatography platforms.

High Instrument Costs and Data Complexity Challenges May Impede Market Expansion Globally

Since many research institutions and clinical laboratories with access to proteomics technologies are still limited by capital expenditures or struggle to process and interpret large-scale proteomics datasets without specialized bioinformatics expertise, the market growth for proteomics is also hampered by the high instrument costs and data complexity challenges of proteomics platforms. This could result in less clinical translation of research findings, underuse of sophisticated tools, and a worse return on investment for smaller academic and hospital-based labs. As a result, in areas with little funding for research and weak proteomics infrastructure, wider adoption suffers and industry growth is slowed.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Abcam plc

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Biognosys AG

Olink Proteomics

SomaLogic, Inc.

Proteome Sciences plc

Creative Proteomics

Sartorius AG

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Services

The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 48.36% in 2025, owing to the recurring consumption nature of proteomics reagents across sample preparation, protein digestion, labeling, and detection workflows. The services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 15.22% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from smaller biotech firms and clinical research organizations.

By Application

The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest application share of approximately 54.18% in 2025, owing to heavy pharmaceutical industry reliance on proteomics platforms for target identification and lead compound validation globally. In addition, the clinical diagnostics segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 15.47% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as hospitals, reference laboratories, and in vitro diagnostics companies seek protein biomarker panels, liquid biopsy proteomics tools, and multiplexed clinical assays for disease staging, treatment monitoring, and early detection.

By Technology

By 2025, the spectrometry segment contributed the largest revenue share of 32.74% due to the widespread adoption of mass spectrometry as the gold-standard technology for protein identification, quantification, and post-translational modification analysis across pharmaceutical, clinical, and academic research settings. The next-generation sequencing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 16.18% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing convergence of genomics and proteomics in multi-omics research workflows and the increasing use of sequencing-based protein expression profiling in precision medicine.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the proteomics market with a CAGR of 15.83%, as the awareness about advanced protein research tools, government life sciences investment programs, and research infrastructure modernization in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 41.28% in 2025 of the proteomics market due to an established life sciences ecosystem, strong NIH and federal research funding, and high concentration of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and instrument manufacturer headquarters driving continuous innovation and commercialization.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (est. 1956) expanded its proteomics portfolio with the launch of next-generation Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometry capabilities for single-cell proteomics and ultra-high-throughput clinical biomarker discovery, aimed at improving proteome coverage and expanding adoption among pharmaceutical research and clinical diagnostics customers.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (est. 1956) expanded its proteomics portfolio with the launch of next-generation Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometry capabilities for single-cell proteomics and ultra-high-throughput clinical biomarker discovery, aimed at improving proteome coverage and expanding adoption among pharmaceutical research and clinical diagnostics customers. In June 2024, Waters Corporation (est. 1958) launched an enhanced SELECT SERIES MRT mass spectrometry platform with advanced protein identification and quantification capabilities for biopharmaceutical characterization and clinical proteomics research applications, expanding adoption across North American and European pharmaceutical development laboratories.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

PLATFORM ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze proteomics instrument deployment rates by research organization type, proteome coverage and sensitivity benchmarking across technology platforms, feature utilization by application (drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, others), and researcher satisfaction including Net Promoter Score (NPS) trends.

– helps you analyze proteomics instrument deployment rates by research organization type, proteome coverage and sensitivity benchmarking across technology platforms, feature utilization by application (drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, others), and researcher satisfaction including Net Promoter Score (NPS) trends. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & STANDARDIZATION INDEX – helps you understand adherence levels to GLP, GMP, and ISO standards in proteomics workflows, biomarker qualification submission rates to regulatory authorities, audit performance on data integrity and reproducibility, and evolving approval pathways for protein-based companion diagnostics.

– helps you understand adherence levels to GLP, GMP, and ISO standards in proteomics workflows, biomarker qualification submission rates to regulatory authorities, audit performance on data integrity and reproducibility, and evolving approval pathways for protein-based companion diagnostics. IMPLEMENTATION & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate average instrument setup timelines and costs by laboratory type, staff training efficiency, proteomics skill gap trends, integration rates with genomics, metabolomics, and bioinformatics platforms, and measurable ROI in drug discovery timeline reduction.

– helps you evaluate average instrument setup timelines and costs by laboratory type, staff training efficiency, proteomics skill gap trends, integration rates with genomics, metabolomics, and bioinformatics platforms, and measurable ROI in drug discovery timeline reduction. DATA QUALITY & REPRODUCIBILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess inter-laboratory reproducibility rates, adoption of standardized data formats such as mzML and HUPO-PSI, compliance with open science requirements, and researcher confidence indicators in clinical-grade proteomics data.

– helps you assess inter-laboratory reproducibility rates, adoption of standardized data formats such as mzML and HUPO-PSI, compliance with open science requirements, and researcher confidence indicators in clinical-grade proteomics data. TECHNOLOGICAL INTEGRATION & INNOVATION RATE – helps you uncover emerging opportunities in high-resolution mass spectrometry, automation, AI-driven proteomic analytics, and multi-omics convergence in underpenetrated research and clinical segments.

– helps you uncover emerging opportunities in high-resolution mass spectrometry, automation, AI-driven proteomic analytics, and multi-omics convergence in underpenetrated research and clinical segments. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on platform capabilities, global market reach, product portfolio diversity, regulatory expertise, partnership networks, innovation pipeline strength, and recent strategic developments.

Proteomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 39.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 148.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.08% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product & Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Services)

• By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Others)

• By Technology (Next-generation Sequencing, Microarray Instruments, X-Ray Crystallography, Spectrometry, Chromatography, Protein Fractionation Systems, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems, Other Technologies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Proteomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product & Services

6. Proteomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Proteomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Technology

8. Proteomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

