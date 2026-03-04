Digital Process Automation Business Report 2026: Market to Reach 33.2 Billion by 2030 from $17.5 Billion in 2024 - Adoption of Low-Code Development Platforms Sets the Stage for Growth

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Process Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Process Automation was valued at US$17.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$33.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Digital Process Automation (DPA) is a pivotal technology strategy that focuses on the use of digital technology to automate complex business processes. DPA extends beyond traditional process automation by incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and enhance customer experiences.

What Drives the Growth in the Digital Process Automation Market?



The growth in the digital process automation market is driven by several factors, including the increasing need for businesses to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, the demand for improved customer service, and the rapid evolution of AI and machine learning technologies. As digital transformation becomes a strategic priority for organizations across all sectors, the integration of DPA solutions is seen as critical to achieving enhanced agility and responsiveness.

Additionally, as consumer expectations for seamless, personalized experiences continue to rise, businesses are compelled to adopt DPA solutions that can deliver such interactions efficiently. The expansion of IoT and connected devices also contributes to the growth of DPA, as these technologies generate vast amounts of data that can be leveraged to automate and optimize various business processes. Together, these drivers ensure a dynamic and expanding market for digital process automation solutions, highlighting their essential role in the digital economy.



How Does Digital Process Automation Transform Operational Efficiency?



Digital Process Automation dramatically enhances operational efficiency by minimizing manual input and reducing the likelihood of errors. By integrating AI and ML, DPA systems can learn from past actions to optimize decision-making and predict future outcomes, allowing organizations to preemptively address potential issues.

In customer service, DPA tools can automate responses to common inquiries and route complex issues directly to the appropriate personnel, significantly speeding up response times and improving customer satisfaction. In addition, DPA facilitates real-time data analysis, giving managers and executives insight into process performance and helping them make informed strategic decisions. This level of automation and intelligence ensures that businesses can operate more smoothly and respond more quickly to changing market dynamics.



What Are the Broader Implications of Implementing Digital Process Automation?



The implications of implementing Digital Process Automation extend beyond mere operational enhancements; they fundamentally change the way organizations interact with their customers, manage their workforce, and innovate in their product and service offerings. DPA enables businesses to offer more personalized customer experiences by leveraging data analytics to tailor interactions based on individual customer preferences and behaviors.

In workforce management, DPA can alleviate employees from repetitive and time-consuming tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic and creative work. This shift not only boosts employee morale and productivity but also helps attract and retain talent by positioning the company as a forward-thinking employer. Moreover, the agility afforded by DPA allows businesses to be more adaptive in developing new products and services, enabling them to stay competitive in fast-evolving industries.



