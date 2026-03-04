Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size to Reach USD 1222.12 Billion by 2035; Growth is Propelled by Surging Adoption of AI Solutions for Medical Images and Diagnostics Globally

Austin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market size is estimated at USD 38.01 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1222.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 41.50% over 2026-2035.

The increasing use of AI technologies for drug development, personalized medicine, and medical imaging and diagnostics is driving the growth of the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market. The use of AI in clinical and operational workflows is being driven by the growing desire for better patient outcomes, the shortage of healthcare personnel, and the rapid growth in the volume of healthcare data.

The U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market size is estimated at USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 446.38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 41.12% over 2026-2035.

Advanced technological infrastructure, significant R&D expenditure, and the existence of top AI technology businesses and healthcare institutions are the main factors propelling the U.S. artificial intelligence market in the healthcare sector.

Advancements in Medical Imaging & Diagnostics AI Solutions to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expanding due in large part to technological developments in AI-powered medical imaging and diagnostic systems. Deep learning algorithms enhance the speed and accuracy of image processing in radiology, pathology, and ophthalmology, resulting in fewer diagnostic errors and faster illness diagnosis. The use of AI in PACS systems, particularly FDA-approved diagnostic algorithms, has accelerated clinical use. These solutions will help healthcare providers achieve better imaging throughputs without sacrificing diagnostic quality by addressing the growing radiologist shortage and leveraging operational efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, the software solutions segment contributed more than 48.67% revenue share owing to the adoption of AI platforms and tailored solutions for clinical decision support. The services segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of almost 43.28% between 2026 and 2035 driven by the requirement of healthcare organizations to hire high-quality specialists for AI deployment.

By Application

The medical imaging & diagnostics market held the largest revenue share of around 26.35% in 2025 as Artificial Intelligence has seen a very high acceptance in radiology departments and pathology labs & diagnostic centers. The drug discovery & development market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 44.76%, specifically attributed to the critical need for pharmaceutical industry to reduce R&D costs.

By Technology

The machine learning portion of the market represented the largest share of the artificial intelligence in the healthcare market with around 52.41% and is also expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of around 42.15% over the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to its adaptability to a wide range of applications in the healthcare industry.

By End-Use

The healthcare providers category held the largest revenue share of 58.29% in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market in 2025 and is also expected to be the highest CAGR of 43.52% during the forecasted period of 2026-2035. The segment’s growth is driven by the huge investments made by hospitals and healthcare systems on AI solutions for clinical decision support, operational efficiency, and patient experience enhancement.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 43.87%, due to the massive healthcare digitization projects, increasing numbers of medical imaging procedures, and significant government investments in AI infrastructure.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market in North America has showed highest revenue share of 44.52% in 2025 owing to presence of developed healthcare IT infrastructure, high healthcare spending and early adoption of novel technologies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report:

IBM Watson Health

Google Health

Microsoft Healthcare

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Oracle Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen

Tempus Labs

Butterfly Network

PathAI

Caption Health

Zebra Medical Vision

HeartFlow

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI

Owkin

DeepMind

Verily Life Sciences

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , IBM Watson Health developed an improved clinical trial matching platform using natural language processing to interpret electronic health records, improving patient enrollment efficiency by 35% for cancer research institutions.

, IBM Watson Health developed an improved clinical trial matching platform using natural language processing to interpret electronic health records, improving patient enrollment efficiency by 35% for cancer research institutions. In November 2024, Google Health developed a multimodal AI platform for diabetic retinopathy detection by integrating retinal scans with electronic health record data, demonstrating 98.5% accuracy in clinical validation studies for varied populations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ALGORITHM PERFORMANCE & CLINICAL VALIDATION METRICS – helps you evaluate diagnostic accuracy benchmarks across imaging and clinical decision support applications, clinical trial success rates in AI-enabled drug discovery, reduction in diagnostic errors and false positives post-deployment, and comparative performance of AI models across diverse healthcare datasets.

– helps you evaluate diagnostic accuracy benchmarks across imaging and clinical decision support applications, clinical trial success rates in AI-enabled drug discovery, reduction in diagnostic errors and false positives post-deployment, and comparative performance of AI models across diverse healthcare datasets. REGULATORY & APPROVAL LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you track year-wise growth in FDA and EMA cleared AI/ML-based medical devices, understand regulatory pathways such as 510(k), De Novo, and PMA, assess compliance with HIPAA and GDPR, and anticipate future frameworks for continuous learning AI and algorithmic bias audits.

– helps you track year-wise growth in FDA and EMA cleared AI/ML-based medical devices, understand regulatory pathways such as 510(k), De Novo, and PMA, assess compliance with HIPAA and GDPR, and anticipate future frameworks for continuous learning AI and algorithmic bias audits. PIPELINE & INNOVATION INTENSITY INDEX – helps you measure the number of AI models in clinical validation, average development and approval timelines, publication and patent activity by technology segment, and funding momentum across Series A, B, and late-stage AI healthcare start-ups.

– helps you measure the number of AI models in clinical validation, average development and approval timelines, publication and patent activity by technology segment, and funding momentum across Series A, B, and late-stage AI healthcare start-ups. ADOPTION & UTILIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze AI penetration rates in hospitals by bed size and tier, physician adoption and satisfaction levels, integration rates within EHR and PACS systems versus standalone tools, and real-world workflow optimization metrics.

– helps you analyze AI penetration rates in hospitals by bed size and tier, physician adoption and satisfaction levels, integration rates within EHR and PACS systems versus standalone tools, and real-world workflow optimization metrics. ROI & VALUE REALIZATION METRICS – helps you assess average return on investment, time-to-value for leading AI applications, operational cost reductions, and measurable improvements in patient outcomes and clinical efficiency post-AI implementation.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 38.01 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1222.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 41.50% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software Solutions, Services)

• By Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistants, Connected Medical Devices, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Clinical Trials, Fraud Detection, Cybersecurity, Dosage Error Reduction, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development, Lifestyle Management & Remote Patient Monitoring, Wearables, Others (Patient Engagement, etc.))

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing)

• By End-users (Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Devices), Patients, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

