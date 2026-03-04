Antarctic Redefines Web3 Derivatives with ZK-Powered Orderbook and Hybrid LP System

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-chain perpetual trading is expanding rapidly, recently hitting $1.4 trillion in monthly volume. Yet, traders still face a strict compromise: the smooth execution of centralized exchanges (CEXs) or the self-custody of decentralized platforms. Antarctic is eliminating that trade-off.





Antarctic: The hybrid DEX bringing CEX-level speed, liquidity and decentralizes privacy

Built for institutional-scale flow, Antarctic is a next-generation hybrid perp DEX. Instead of relying on isolated AMM pools, it utilizes a true ZK-powered orderbook. This infrastructure guarantees deep liquidity and low slippage for massive orders. By leveraging ZK-SNARKs and Merkle Trees, Antarctic compresses data and ensures trade privacy—keeping margin sizes and directions confidential while significantly cutting gas costs.

To reduce onboarding friction, Antarctic offers a dual-track UI: a familiar CEX-style layout for traditional traders, a DeFi-native view for on-chain veterans, and a dedicated mobile app to use easily.

Behind the scenes, Antarctic tackles the core structural flaw of DeFi derivatives: LPs acting as passive exit liquidity. Its Hybrid LP architecture features a core Market Making Pool (AMLP), a dynamic Hedging Pool (AHLP), and a Treasury backstop funded by 40% of net fees. This setup structurally protects LPs from drawdowns while allowing them to earn from five distinct revenue streams, including 100% spread capture and future token emissions.

The market has already validated this model. Operating well past the experimental phase, Antarctic has generated over $21.9 billion in cumulative volume, $1.8 billion in Open Interest, and attracted 280,000 active addresses.

Now, Antarctic is running with a points system that started with the Antarctic Point Season 1 campaign. It is currently giving out 300K points every week and is set to continue growing with the TGE scheduled for later this year. Users can earn points from anywhere they trade or stake and affiliates, or anywhere else to boost the ecosystem.

