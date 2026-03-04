Intelligent Process Automation Business Research Report 2026: A $72.9 Billion Market by 2030 - North America and Europe Lead Adoption, with APAC As an Emerging Market

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Process Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This technology is being adopted across industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing, where the need for streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and reducing human error is critical. IPA solutions can enhance productivity by automating not only back-office tasks but also customer-facing activities, allowing companies to deliver more responsive and personalized services.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Intelligent Process Automation Market?



The growth in the intelligent process automation market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for operational efficiency, advancements in AI and machine learning technologies, and the increasing need for digital transformation across industries. As businesses look to enhance their agility and competitiveness,

IPA offers a way to automate complex processes, reduce manual interventions, and improve accuracy. Technological innovations, particularly in AI, NLP, and RPA, are making IPA systems smarter and more adaptable, enabling their use in decision-making and predictive analytics. Additionally, the shift towards digital transformation and the growing importance of customer experience are pushing organizations to adopt IPA solutions to streamline workflows, optimize resources, and reduce costs.



How Are Technological Advancements Shaping the Intelligent Process Automation Market?



Technological advancements are significantly accelerating the capabilities and adoption of intelligent process automation. AI and ML are enabling IPA systems to learn from data and improve over time, which is crucial for handling dynamic, data-intensive processes. Natural Language Processing (NLP) is also enhancing IPA solutions by allowing them to interact with users through conversational interfaces, enabling automation in customer service and support.

The convergence of IPA with cloud computing is another key development, allowing organizations to scale their automation capabilities without heavy investments in infrastructure. As IPA systems become more intelligent, they are increasingly used in decision-making processes, transforming industries like finance, healthcare, and retail by improving operational speed, accuracy, and flexibility.



How Do Market Segments Define the Growth of the Intelligent Process Automation Market?



Key components include software and services, with software solutions such as AI-based analytics tools and RPA platforms dominating the market due to their role in process automation and decision-making. Applications of IPA range from workflow automation and predictive analytics to customer service automation, with workflow automation being the largest segment as businesses prioritize operational efficiency.

End-use industries include banking & financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, with the banking sector leading the market due to the need for automating compliance, fraud detection, and customer onboarding processes. Geographically, North America and Europe are key regions for IPA adoption due to high levels of digital transformation, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a significant growth region.



Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Intelligent Process Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Strengthen Business Case for Automation

Increasing Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Drives Market Expansion

Growing Focus on Enhancing Business Agility and Productivity Propels Automation Adoption

Expansion of Digital Transformation Initiatives Expands Addressable Market for Intelligent Process Automation

Rising Demand for Workflow Automation in Banking and Financial Services Drives Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Natural Language Processing and Cognitive Automation Propel Growth

Focus on Reducing Human Error and Improving Compliance Fuels Adoption of Intelligent Automation

Growing Use of Intelligent Automation in Customer Service and Support Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Trend of Hyperautomation and End-to-End Process Automation Drives Demand

Increasing Integration of AI with RPA Strengthens Market for Intelligent Process Automation Solutions

Focus on Enhancing Employee Productivity Through Automation Propels Adoption

Expansion of Automation in Healthcare, Retail, and Manufacturing Industries Fuels Market Growth

Growing Use of Cloud-Based Automation Platforms Expands Opportunities for Intelligent Process Automation

