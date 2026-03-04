Philips unveils Rembra CT at ECR 2026, setting a new benchmark for speed and patient access designed to support diagnostic confidence for acute and high-demand imaging environments

March 4, 2026

CE Marked and 510(k) pending, Rembra’s advanced image reconstruction technology delivers up to 106 images per second [1] and a high throughput of up to 270 patients per day [2] to support faster diagnosis by making scans available in near-real time

With the largest-in-class 85 cm bore, Rembra accommodates challenging patient types, providing more access for complex interventions, bariatric imaging and trauma, helping to improve comfort for complex patients and may reduce the need for rescans

Next-generation NanoPanel Precise XD detector with AI is built for dose-efficient, high-resolution imaging to support clear visualization and delineation of anatomical structures

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Vienna, Austria – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced Rembra [3], its next-generation radiology CT system designed for the realities of acute and high-demand imaging. Rembra will be showcased publicly for the first time at ECR 2026 in Vienna.

Healthcare systems worldwide are under unprecedented pressure. Rising patient volumes, increasing clinical complexity and workforce shortages are pushing frontline, high-acuity and high-demand imaging to its limits. Rembra was engineered from the ground up to meet these challenges, bringing together advanced detector technology, ultra-fast scan and reconstruction speeds and streamlined workflows in a system built for speed, consistency and long-term value.

“Rembra is built for the realities that clinicians face every day,” said Dan Xu, Business Leader for Computed Tomography at Philips. “By combining our most advanced detector technology with AI-powered workflows and industry-leading speed, Rembra represents a significant step forward for high-acuity imaging, delivering speed, access and diagnostic confidence when it matters most.”

Industry-leading speed [1] to support timely clinical decisions

In emergency, trauma and other high-demand settings, delays in image reconstruction can slow diagnosis and impact outcomes. Rembra addresses this challenge with an industry-leading reconstruction speed – up to 106 images per second [1]. This speed is designed to help radiologists and clinicians access images quickly in stroke, trauma and other urgent cases. It may support smoother workflows and timely clinical decisions in busy emergency departments.

Designed for high-demand environments, Rembra can support 270 exams per day [2], helping imaging departments manage growing volumes without compromising speed or confidence.

Optimized patient positioning and access

With the largest-in-class 85 cm bore, Rembra is designed to help facilitate patient access and positioning, and may help improve comfort for trauma, bariatric and interventional cases.

Rembra features a 60 cm standard field of view (sFOV) and an 85 cm extended field of view (eFOV), both the largest in their class of frontline radiology CT systems [4], enabling full anatomical visualization in a single scan. Rembra also features a high-performance patient table with Philips’ best-in-class scan range of up to 2.3 meters and gantry-to-tablespace of 46 cm to support flexible patient positioning.

“In interventional and high acuity settings, precise access and efficient positioning are essential,” said Professor Olivier Rouvière, MD, PhD, Head of Department at Hospices Civils de Lyon (Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Lyon). “Rembra’s 85 cm bore supports improved access as well as faster and safer positioning of long needles and instruments in complex procedures.”

Clinical performance without compromise

At the heart of Rembra is Philips’ newest NanoPanel Precise XD, a high-density detector designed from the outset to work hand-in-hand with AI. It delivers high dose-efficiency, high-resolution imaging at the source and is designed to support overall image quality and diagnostic confidence.

The detector offers exceptional in-plane spatial resolution of 23 line pairs per cm, enabling sharp detail and visualization of fine anatomical structures down to 0.25 mm. A 2D anti-scatter grid provides strong scatter rejection to help preserve image clarity in challenging patient types, supporting consistently high image quality across patient sizes and clinical scenarios.

AI-designed for productivity, predictability and long-term value

Integrated AI-enabled smart workflows can help automate routine steps and simplify certain operations. These features are intended to support workflow efficiency for consistent results.

Built for operations at high-altitude environments up to 5000m, Rembra is engineered for reliability, durability and long-term performance, supporting a system lifetime of up to 20 years with required maintenance and upgrades. Philips’ industry-first Tube for Life [5] service program further enhances cost predictability by covering tube replacement costs for up to 10 years.

Advancing spectral CT leadership

Also making its European debut at ECR 2026 is Verida, the world’s first detector-based spectral CT powered by AI. Verida integrates AI across the entire imaging chain. First introduced at RSNA 2025, Verida delivers exceptional spectral image quality while helping to accelerate workflows and reduce dose, further reinforcing Philips’ leadership in spectral CT innovation [6,7]. For more information about Verida, please visit the Verida spectral-detector CT scanner page.

[1] Based on publicly available manufacturer specifications for leading radiology CT systems as of March 2026 on reconstruction speed in this class of scanners and bore size.

[2] Based on a sixteen-hour day, with throughput testing with 203 patient scans/ 12 hours for Rembra with typical radiological profiles and protocols.

[3] Pending 510(k) - not available for sale in the USA

[4] The Extended Field of View (EFOV) of 85 cm is intended solely for use in treatment preparation and the planning/simulation of radiation therapy. It cannot be used for diagnostic purposes. The water equivalent material external contour deviation of body system phantom positioned (partially) outside scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover shall be within 1mm in terms of mean Hausdorff distance compared to the true external contour.

[5] Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details

[6] Andersen MB et al. Impact of spectral body imaging in patients suspected for occult cancer: a prospective study of 503 patients. Eur Radiol2020. doi.org/10.1007/s00330-020-06878-7

[7] Andersen MB et al. Economic impact of spectral body imaging in the diagnosis of patients suspected of occult cancer. Insights into Imaging 2021. doi.org/10.1186/s13244-021-01116-0. Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.

For further information, please contact:

Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +1 617 804 8368

E-mail: Jayme.maniatis@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachments