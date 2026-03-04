Process Automation & Instrumentation Strategic Industry Report 2026-2030: Focus on Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Automation & Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Process Automation & Instrumentation was valued at US$78 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$113.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the process automation and instrumentation market is driven by a combination of technological innovation, regulatory pressures, and the demand for higher operational efficiency. Rapid advancements in digital technologies, including IIoT, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, enable companies to collect and analyze vast amounts of data from their operations, optimizing processes and supporting predictive maintenance.

The implementation of digital twins - virtual models of physical assets or systems - also contributes to growth, as these models allow companies to simulate and optimize processes, reducing costs and downtime. With IIoT-driven automation, companies can identify issues before they impact production, thus enhancing operational reliability and reducing the overall cost of maintenance and repairs.



Environmental and regulatory factors are also pivotal growth drivers. Many industries face strict regulations around emissions, waste, and resource use, prompting them to adopt automated systems that provide the necessary data to ensure compliance. Automation and instrumentation allow for real-time monitoring and control of variables that impact environmental performance, helping companies avoid costly penalties and build a more sustainable operation.

Additionally, the market is fueled by the rising demand for customized and high-quality products, which requires flexibility and precision that traditional manufacturing methods struggle to provide. Automated systems offer the adaptability needed to meet these demands, supporting mass customization and rapid production changes. The convergence of these factors highlights a robust growth trajectory for the process automation and instrumentation market, as industries across sectors continue to adopt intelligent solutions to enhance productivity, comply with regulations, and meet evolving consumer expectations.



How Is Technology Shaping the Future of Process Instrumentation?



Advanced instrumentation technology is at the heart of process automation, providing precise measurements and control across a range of applications. Sensors, transmitters, and actuators are the backbone of instrumentation systems, capturing critical data points such as pressure, temperature, flow rate, and level within industrial processes. As technology evolves, smart instrumentation devices equipped with digital communication protocols like HART, PROFIBUS, and Foundation Fieldbus have emerged, allowing for real-time data transfer and advanced diagnostics.

These smart instruments reduce manual intervention and maintenance costs by detecting anomalies and providing self-diagnostic capabilities, alerting operators to potential issues before they escalate into major problems. Additionally, they enhance productivity by offering detailed, accurate measurements that allow for tighter control over processes, ensuring consistent product quality and minimizing resource wastage.



Recent advancements in wireless technology have also impacted the instrumentation market, allowing sensors and transmitters to communicate without physical connections. This flexibility is crucial for industries where equipment is dispersed over large geographical areas, such as oil & gas or mining, as it allows for easy monitoring of remote assets. The introduction of edge computing and machine learning has further enhanced instrumentation capabilities by enabling real-time analytics at the device level. These technologies facilitate faster decision-making, as data can be processed and acted upon locally rather than relying solely on centralized systems. As industries prioritize digital transformation, advanced instrumentation will continue to play an essential role, providing the accurate data and control necessary to support increasingly automated and intelligent industrial ecosystems.



Why Are Companies Adopting Process Automation & Instrumentation Solutions?



The adoption of process automation and instrumentation is driven by the need for operational efficiency, cost reduction, and improved decision-making. In a highly competitive market, industries are under pressure to optimize every aspect of their operations to maintain profitability and meet stringent quality standards.

Automation technologies offer a solution by increasing production speed, reducing waste, and enhancing product consistency. For example, in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, where precise measurements and control are essential, automated instrumentation systems ensure that variables like temperature and pressure stay within set limits, reducing the risk of costly production errors. Similarly, automation enhances flexibility in production lines, enabling manufacturers to switch between products quickly and respond to shifts in consumer demand without substantial downtime.



Companies are also adopting automation solutions to meet regulatory compliance and environmental standards, particularly in energy-intensive industries. With stricter regulations on emissions and waste, process automation helps companies monitor and control resource usage, reducing their environmental impact and ensuring compliance with governmental standards.

Additionally, automation is increasingly recognized for its role in supporting sustainability initiatives by minimizing energy use and reducing material waste. By implementing these systems, companies can achieve long-term cost savings and position themselves as environmentally responsible organizations. Furthermore, the ability to monitor and manage production from a centralized control room or even remotely appeals to industries with complex, multi-site operations, as it allows for better coordination, faster problem resolution, and consistent quality across all production sites.



Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abb Ltd, Ametek, Azbil, Burkert, Delta Electronics and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Field Instruments segment, which is expected to reach US$66.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Process Analyzers segment is also set to grow at 7.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $20.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $26.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:

Instrument (Field Instruments, Process Analyzers)

Industry (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Other Industries)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Process Automation & Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction Drives Adoption of Process Automation in Manufacturing

Growth in Digital Transformation Initiatives Expands Market for Smart Process Automation and Instrumentation Solutions

Increased Focus on Real-Time Monitoring and Data-Driven Decision-Making Spurs Demand for Advanced Instrumentation

High Demand for Predictive Maintenance Solutions Supports Adoption of Automation in Industrial Environments

Expansion of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Technology Strengthens Market for Connected Automation and Instrumentation Systems

Increasing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Solutions in Industrial Processes Drives Demand for Automated Controls

Rising Regulatory Pressure for Environmental Compliance Propels Use of Automation in Emissions Monitoring

Advances in Wireless Communication Technologies Enable Remote Monitoring and Control, Supporting Market Growth

High Demand for Precision and Consistency in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Spurs Adoption of Process Automation

Expansion of Oil & Gas Sector Drives Demand for Advanced Process Control and Automation to Optimize Production

Growing Need for Workplace Safety in Hazardous Environments Supports Adoption of Automated Safety Instrumentation

Increased Use of AI and Machine Learning for Process Optimization Drives Adoption of Smart Automation Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 36 companies featured in this Process Automation & Instrumentation market report include:

ABB Ltd

Ametek

Azbil

Burkert

Delta Electronics

Emerson

Endress+Hauser

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Hach

Hima

Hitachi

Hollysys

Honeywell

Krohne

Mitsubishi Electric

Omron

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Shimadzu

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wika

Xylem

Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x569fy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment