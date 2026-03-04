LiTime Showcases Lithium Leisure Batteries at UK Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime presented its lithium leisure battery range at the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show in Birmingham from 17 to 22 February, as growing demand for longer off-grid capability and a broader shift from traditional lead-acid systems to lithium alternatives drive interest in upgraded power system solutions across the UK motorhome market.

The company reported steady footfall at its stand over the six-day event, with discussions focusing on off-grid endurance, installation constraints in compact European motorhomes, and compliance with European regulatory requirements, including CE marking and the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) for Bluetooth-enabled systems.





As demand grows for longer off-grid operation and stable onboard power in European motorhomes, the limits of traditional lead-acid systems are becoming clearer. Although some visitors still see lithium as costly, falling prices have made lithium leisure battery options more accessible. Compared with lead-acid setups, a high-capacity LiFePO₄ battery reduces weight, increases usable energy, and delivers over 4,000 cycles, offering stronger long-term value.

At the show, LiTime presented several motorhome leisure battery models tailored to Europe’s compact vehicle layouts:

12V 320Ah W190 with Bluetooth Battery : Sized for under-seat installation in vehicles such as the Fiat Ducato and Peugeot Boxer, offering high energy density and sustained runtime.

: Sized for under-seat installation in vehicles such as the Fiat Ducato and Peugeot Boxer, offering high energy density and sustained runtime. 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Battery : Designed to fit standard battery boxes, this 165Ah battery offers higher usable capacity than a typical 100Ah battery within the same footprint. Built-in Bluetooth enables real-time monitoring of battery status.

: Designed to fit standard battery boxes, this 165Ah battery offers higher usable capacity than a typical 100Ah battery within the same footprint. Built-in Bluetooth enables real-time monitoring of battery status. 12V 100Ah Slim Metal Case Battery: At just 66mm thick, engineered for installation under seats or within narrow storage compartments in compact motorhomes.





LiTime is scheduled to attend the U.S. Bassmaster expo from 13–15 March and ISC West from 25–27 March, continuing to showcase lithium batteries and solutions for motorhome, marine, and broader outdoor applications under its “Life & Discovery” brand philosophy.

About LiTime

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

