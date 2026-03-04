Notice of the annual general meeting of Tryg A/S

The annual general meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Thursday 26 March 2026 at 15:00 CET at the company’s Head Office, Klausdalsbrovej 601, Ballerup.

The agenda is as follows:

1) The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year

2) Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board

3) Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report

4) Indicative vote on the remuneration report for 2025

5) Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2026

6) Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board

a) Decision on reduction of share capital

b) Extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association

c) Renewal of the existing authorisation to acquire own shares

7) Election of members to the Supervisory Board

8) Appointment of auditor and sustainability auditor

9) Authorisation of the chair of the meeting

10) Miscellaneous



For further details, please see attached notice of the annual general meeting (AGM).

Attachment