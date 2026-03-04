MEXC Lists Opinion (OPN) with $50,000 in OPN and 25,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, will list Opinion (OPN) in its Innovation Zone, with the OPN/USDT and OPN/USDC trading pairs set to open at 13:00 UTC and 13:20 UTC respectively on March 5. To celebrate the listing, MEXC will launch an Opinion (OPN) Airdrop+ event offering a combined prize pool of $50,000 in OPN and 25,000 USDT, alongside an exclusive APR booster perk for new users.

Opinion is building a prediction exchange that enables direct trading of macroeconomic data, predictions, and news as standardized assets. The platform leverages proprietary on-chain infrastructure, AI Oracle, and trading tools to democratize economic insights and risk management for retail users, institutions, and global decision makers. OPN is the ecosystem's core utility token, enabling access to platform services, governance participation, and network value capture. OPN has a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

The Airdrop+ event will run from March 4 to March 11, 2026 (13:00 UTC). Users can register on the event page and complete designated tasks to share in the prize pool. New users who register via referral code "mexc-OPN" or the exclusive link and complete KYC verification will be eligible for Flexible Savings APR boosters of up to 300% in OPN or USDT.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

