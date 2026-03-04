Cognitive Process Automation Business Analysis Report 2026: A $35.8 Billion Market by 2030 - Emergence of Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Simplifies Deployment and Democratizes Access

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Process Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cognitive Process Automation was valued at US$8.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$35.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Cognitive Process Automation market.







his technology enhances operational efficiency by automating complex cognitive tasks such as document processing, fraud detection, claims management, and IT service desk operations. With the ability to handle semi-structured and unstructured data from emails, chat conversations, scanned documents, and voice recordings, CPA is revolutionizing industries such as finance, healthcare, supply chain management, and customer service.



Organizations are leveraging CPA to go beyond basic task automation and introduce intelligent workflows that continuously evolve based on real-time data insights. This capability is particularly valuable in industries where compliance, accuracy, and speed are critical, such as banking and insurance.

What is Driving the Growth of the Cognitive Process Automation Market?



The growth in the cognitive process automation market is driven by several factors, including advancements in AI and machine learning, increasing demand for operational efficiency, rising adoption of cloud-based automation platforms, and the need for enhanced compliance in regulated industries.

One of the primary growth drivers is the evolution of AI-powered automation tools that can process complex data, understand human language, and make autonomous decisions. These advancements are enabling businesses to transition from rule-based automation to intelligent process automation, reducing dependency on human oversight.



The demand for cost-effective and scalable automation solutions is another key driver, as enterprises seek to optimize workflows and reduce operational expenses. Cloud-based CPA platforms are gaining traction, allowing businesses to deploy AI-driven automation without significant infrastructure investments. Additionally, industries facing stringent regulatory requirements, such as finance and healthcare, are adopting CPA to ensure compliance with evolving laws and minimize risks.

The rise of hyperautomation - where CPA integrates with other automation technologies like RPA, business process management (BPM), and AI-driven analytics - is further accelerating market expansion. As organizations continue to prioritize digital transformation and process optimization, the cognitive process automation market is expected to experience sustained growth, shaping the future of enterprise automation.

How Are AI and Machine Learning Advancing Cognitive Process Automation?



Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the backbone of cognitive process automation, enabling automation systems to continuously learn and adapt. AI-driven CPA platforms can extract insights from vast datasets, predict outcomes, and refine decision-making processes over time. Machine learning algorithms allow CPA to improve its accuracy and efficiency through pattern recognition, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics. This capability is particularly beneficial in industries where high volumes of data must be processed quickly, such as customer service, risk assessment, and supply chain management.



Natural language processing (NLP) plays a crucial role in CPA, allowing systems to understand, interpret, and generate human language. This technology enables CPA to automate customer interactions, sentiment analysis, and chatbot responses, reducing the need for human intervention in service-related queries.

Additionally, AI-driven image and document recognition technologies are revolutionizing sectors such as banking and legal services by automatically extracting relevant information from scanned documents and contracts. With the rise of deep learning models, CPA is becoming increasingly sophisticated, enabling automation solutions that can reason, learn from context, and even simulate human decision-making processes in highly complex workflows.



Which Industries Are Rapidly Adopting Cognitive Process Automation?



Cognitive process automation is witnessing widespread adoption across multiple industries, where its capabilities are enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. In the financial sector, CPA is transforming banking operations by automating customer onboarding, loan processing, and fraud detection.

By analyzing transaction patterns and identifying anomalies, CPA helps financial institutions prevent fraud in real time while reducing the burden on compliance teams. Additionally, the insurance industry is utilizing CPA to automate claims processing, policy underwriting, and risk assessment, minimizing manual effort and enhancing customer experience.



In the healthcare sector, CPA is streamlining administrative processes such as medical billing, patient data management, and clinical decision support. AI-powered automation systems are helping healthcare providers manage electronic health records (EHRs) efficiently, ensuring accurate data retrieval and regulatory compliance.

Meanwhile, the supply chain and logistics industry is leveraging CPA to enhance demand forecasting, automate inventory management, and optimize route planning for deliveries. Cognitive automation in customer service is another major application, where AI-driven virtual assistants and chatbots are improving response times and customer satisfaction. As industries continue to recognize the benefits of CPA, the demand for AI-driven automation solutions is expected to grow exponentially.







Report Scope

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Robotic Process Automation segment, which is expected to reach US$25.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 31.7%. The Intelligent Process Automation segment is also set to grow at 20.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Robotic Process Automation segment, which is expected to reach US$25.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 31.7%. The Intelligent Process Automation segment is also set to grow at 20.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis:Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 26.1% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments

Type (Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Process Automation)

Application (Machine Learning Application, Natural Language Processing Application, Pattern Identification Application, Biometrics Application, Optical Character Recognition Application, Other Applications)

End-Use (BFSI End-Use, IT and Telecommunication End-Use, Retail and E-commerce End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Healthcare and Life Sciences End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Cognitive Process Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for End-to-End Business Process Automation Drives Adoption of Cognitive Process Automation

Integration of AI, ML, and NLP Enhances Automation Beyond Rule-Based Tasks in Legacy RPA Systems

Shift Toward Hyperautomation Strategies Positions CPA as a Core Enabler of Intelligent Digital Workflows

Growth of Data-Driven Decision-Making Spurs Adoption of Cognitive Tools That Learn and Adapt in Real-Time

Surge in Unstructured Data Processing Needs Boosts Demand for NLP-Powered Automation in Document-Intensive Industries

Expansion of Industry-Specific Use Cases Enhances Vertical Market Growth

Rising Enterprise Focus on Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction Strengthens the Business Case for CPA

Increased Adoption of Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Chatbots Supports Front-End Cognitive Automation Use Cases

Growing Demand for Scalable, Self-Learning Systems Encourages Use of Cognitive Bots in Complex Workflows

Integration of CPA With ERP and CRM Platforms Improves End-to-End Business Process Orchestration

Advancements in Computer Vision and Cognitive OCR Extend Automation to Visual and Handwritten Data Inputs

Increased Emphasis on Business Continuity and Resilience Fuels CPA Deployment in Mission-Critical Processes

Improved ROI Measurement and Process Intelligence Tools Strengthen Stakeholder Buy-In for CPA Initiatives

Emergence of Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Simplifies Deployment and Democratizes Access to Cognitive Automation

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 48 companies featured in this Cognitive Process Automation market report include:

AntWorks

Appian Corporation

Automation Anywhere

AutomationEdge

Blue Prism

Celaton

Datamatics Global Services

Dynatrace

EdgeVerve Systems

IBM Watson

IPsoft

Kofax

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems

Redwood Software

SaaS Labs

UiPath

Verint Systems

WorkFusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqinc5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment