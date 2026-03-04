Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

With Harmony, Base44 and an ambitious roadmap ahead, Wix is reshaping how people create in the AI era and expanding the world of what’s possible online

Finished 2025 with Q4 bookings of $535 million, up 15% y/y, and Q4 revenue of $524 million, up 14% y/y, driven by new cohort momentum and Base44 outperformance

Base44 recently reached $100 million of ARR, powered by a fast-growing community of users building everything from simple apps to fully customized business software

Healthy mid-teens top-line growth anticipated for 2026 as we drive forward ambitious product roadmaps, including Base44 and Wix Harmony Harmony demonstrating strong early conversion and monetization, driving new core Wix cohort bookings growth acceleration in early 2026 Expect FCF 1 margin in the low- to mid-20% range in 2026, reflecting the necessary investments to build category-defining products and fully unlock market opportunity

Plan to complete majority of $2 billion share repurchase program in 2026

$250 million equity investment led by Durable Capital Partners, underscoring shared conviction in Wix’s long-term strategy and vision





NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) (the “Company”), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2026. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com to view the Q4'25 Shareholder Update and other materials.

“2026 marks a defining new chapter for Wix as we enter an era of the internet that is evolving exponentially faster through AI advancements, with Wix Harmony and Base44 leading our roadmap,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. “Early Wix Harmony performance is better-than-expected, with improved conversion and monetization. In tandem, Base44 recently reached $100 million in ARR, just one year after its founding and 9 months after our acquisition. Together, Wix Harmony and Base44 open up the world of what’s possible on Wix, with Base44 significantly expanding our TAM to include software applications. Importantly, these new flagship products align with our long‑standing vision of making complex technology accessible to everyone.”

Nir Zohar, President and Co-founder at Wix, continued, “We believe deeply that Harmony and Base44 are gamechangers, the first major steps in our mission to reshape how people create in an AI world and the foundational pillars of Wix’s growth ahead. We’re not the only ones with this confidence – Durable Capital Partners has led a $250 million equity investment in Wix with an extended lockup, reinforcing our shared conviction in our long‑term strategy, our ability to execute, and the value we are driving for shareholders. We are backing our conviction with decisive action and intend to execute on our $2 billion share repurchase program aggressively and quickly. We plan to complete the majority of the program before the end of 2026.”

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, added, “We exited 2025 with healthy momentum, setting us up for continued growth in 2026. Our cohort-based business model is stronger than ever and the value of the Wix platform is accelerating. We expect 2026 to be a pivotal year as we make category-defining innovations and expand our leadership across the broader online ecosystem as AI tech increasingly makes the impossible now possible, setting the foundation for long-term growth acceleration. This ambitious strategy demands high-impact investments to fully unlock the market opportunity ahead as top-of-funnel demand continues to strengthen. We are playing to win and we believe our strategic execution in 2026 will position us for sustained profitable growth in the long term.”

Wix Receives $250 million private placement led by Durable Capital Partners

The Company announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell securities in a private placement to institutional investors led by Durable Capital Partners. The transaction is expected to result in gross proceeds of up to $250 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, including up to $162.5 million of gross proceeds from Durable Capital Partners.

Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company will issue $250 million in aggregate purchase price of units to the investors at a purchase price per unit equal to a 5% discount to today’s closing price of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market; provided that in no event will the number of units sold by the Company to the investors exceed 6,150,633 unless the Company, in its sole discretion, elects to waive this limitation. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase 0.25 of one ordinary share at a 25% premium to the above-mentioned closing price. The warrants will expire on the third anniversary of the closing date. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the financing for general corporate purposes. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain customary conditions and is expected to occur on March 5, 2026.

The offer and sale of the securities described above are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. The securities being issued in the private placement and upon exercise of the warrants may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the foregoing securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive placement agent to the Company in connection with the private placement.



Q4 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $524.3 million, up 14% y/y Total ARR was $1.836 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, up 14% y/y

Creative Subscriptions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $370.4 million, up 12% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $153.8 million, up 18% y/y Transaction revenue 2 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $67.3 million, up 18% y/y

Partners revenue 3 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $203.2 million, up 21% y/y

in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $203.2 million, up 21% y/y Total bookings in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $534.5 million, up 15% y/y Creative Subscriptions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $375.8 million, up 16% y/y Business Solutions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $158.7 million, up 14% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 67% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 82% Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 33%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 68% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 83% Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 34%

GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $40.2 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted share

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $111.3 million, or $2.03 per basic share and $1.81 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $158.3 million, while capital expenditures totaled $2.8 million, leading to free cash flow of $155.6 million

In Q4’25, we executed $100 million of share repurchases, repurchasing approximately 750K Wix ordinary shares in total at an approximate volume-weighted average price per share of $133.56

Total employee count at the end of Q4’25 was 5,340

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $1.99 billion, up 13% y/y Creative Subscriptions revenue for the full year 2025 was $1.41 billion, up 11% y/y Business Solutions revenue for the full year 2025 was $583.3 million, up 18% y/y Transaction revenue for the full year 2025 was $255.0 million, up 19% y/y

Partners revenue for the full year 2025 was $750.3 million, up 23% y/y

Total bookings for the full year 2025 were $2.07 billion, up 13% y/y Creative Subscriptions bookings for the full year 2025 were $1.48 billion, up 12% y/y Business Solutions bookings for the full year 2025 were $593.4 million, up 15% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2025 was 68% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 83% Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 32%

Total non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2025 was 69% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 84% Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 33%

GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $50.6 million, or $0.91 per basic and $0.88 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $441.6 million, or $7.95 per basic share and $7.32 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2025 was $582.9 million, while capital expenditures totaled $9.9 million, leading to free cash flow of $573.0 million

Excluding acquisition-related costs, free cash flow for the full year 2025 would have been $605.1 million, or 30% of revenue

Completed $575 million in repurchases of ordinary shares in 2025, underscoring our commitment to share count management and returning value to shareholders

Finished full year 2025 with 6.11 million total premium subscriptions as of December 31, 2025, inclusive of Base44

Registered users as of December 31, 2025 were over 304 million





1 Projected free cash flow excludes acquisition-related costs and the impact of our $2 billion share repurchase program

2 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.

3 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users (“Agencies”) as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint (“Resellers”). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) and Business Solutions businesses.

Financial Outlook

2026 is gearing up to be a foundational year as we drive forward multiple ambitious product roadmaps, including Wix Harmony and Base44. We believe these initiatives will cement Wix’s leadership for the next decade and meaningfully expand our role across the broader online ecosystem as the world increasingly shifts towards AI, with several key launches already demonstrating encouraging results.

Category-defining innovations demand high-impact, though disciplined, investments to fully unlock the market opportunity ahead for both Wix and Base44, especially as top-funnel demand continues to strengthen.

As our business meaningfully evolves, we are updating our guidance philosophy to reflect the wider range of outcomes that accompany significant innovation and allow for flexibility to execute while maintaining transparency with shareholders.

For the full year 2026, we expect both bookings and revenue for the consolidated business to grow at mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis.

For the first quarter of 2026, we expect revenue for the consolidated business to grow at a mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis.

For the full year 2026, we expect FCF margin assuming current capital structure and excluding acquisition costs to be in the low- to mid-20% range. This wider-than-usual range reflects the dynamic, hyper-growth trajectory of Base44 and the inherent variability that accompanies rapid expansion. In a newly-created space where we are playing to win, we are focused on making the necessary investments to position Base44 as the leader. So the more Base44 top-line growth outperforms, the more pressure on near-term FCF margin.

Our core Wix business remains healthy and profitable. In 2026, we expect solid bookings and revenue performance, with flat to expanding FCF margin in our core business.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the 2025 acquisition of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters, and cash acquisition-related expenses. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and retention payments that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our business. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow margin, free cash flow margin, excluding acquisition-related costs and the impact of our repurchase program, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners, in effect in the last month of the period. Business Solutions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is calculated as Business Solutions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Business Solutions MRR is calculated as the total monthly value of Business Solutions subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period. Business Solutions subscriptions include, but are not limited to, subscriptions such as Google Workspace, Email Marketing, and recurring paid ads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “aim,” “forecast,” “indication,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “subject,” “project,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners to our various offerings, and generate new paid subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per paid subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments (such as Wix Harmony), as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product, as well as our vibe coding product and Base44 offering; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence (“AI”), the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities including cybersecurity, including privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools, and other risks associated with AI technologies; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or convertible notes pursuant to our repurchase program, or as required; our expectation that we will comply with the restrictions under our Credit Agreement; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation to comply with AI, cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; our expectation that we will efficiently and successfully manage cybersecurity risks and incidents; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, including as a result of elevated costs related to AI, as well as our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our expectation with respect to future sales of our ordinary shares by directors, officers or large shareholders; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houti movement in Yemen and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners, large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2025. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except income per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Creative Subscriptions $ 370,421 $ 329,732 $ 1,409,727 $ 1,264,975 Business Solutions 153,848 130,723 583,317 495,675 524,269 460,455 1,993,044 1,760,650 Cost of Revenues Creative Subscriptions 67,989 52,671 237,288 213,422 Business Solutions 103,304 90,965 399,065 351,213 171,293 143,636 636,353 564,635 Gross Profit 352,976 316,819 1,356,691 1,196,015 Operating expenses: Research and development 211,244 127,186 645,501 495,281 Selling and marketing 152,134 106,629 514,280 425,457 General and administrative 62,186 46,984 195,158 175,136 Impairment, restructuring and other costs - - - - Total operating expenses 425,564 280,799 1,354,939 1,095,874 Operating income (loss) (72,588 ) 36,020 1,752 100,141 Financial income (expenses), net 12,604 16,355 (5,015 ) 51,820 Other income (expenses), net 29 (94 ) 4,352 (36 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (59,955 ) 52,281 1,089 151,925 Income tax expenses (benefit) (21,211 ) 4,257 (51,047 ) 13,603 Loss from equity method investment 1,490 - 1,490 - Net income (loss) $ (40,234 ) $ 48,024 $ 50,646 $ 138,322 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.73 ) $ 0.86 $ 0.91 $ 2.49 Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 54,944,944 55,786,201 55,550,762 55,579,368 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.73 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 2.36 Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 54,944,944 60,648,791 57,716,592 59,953,371







Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) Period ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets (unaudited) (audited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,356 $ 660,939 Restricted cash 5,520 - Short-term deposits 385,280 106,844 Restricted deposits 222 773 Marketable securities 483,859 338,593 Trade receivables 41,525 44,674 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,252 128,577 Total current assets 1,324,014 1,280,400 Long-Term Assets: Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 33,847 27,021 Property and equipment, net 114,419 128,155 Equity method investment 4,851 - Deferred tax asset 94,549 - Marketable securities 474,198 6,135 Intangible assets, net 31,810 22,141 Goodwill 135,021 49,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,265 399,861 Total long-term assets 1,286,960 632,642 Total assets $ 2,610,974 $ 1,913,042 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency Current Liabilities: Trade payables $ 74,811 $ 47,077 Employees and payroll accruals 110,526 143,131 Deferred revenues 737,346 661,171 Current portion of convertible notes, net - 572,880 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 146,716 63,246 Operating lease liabilities 43,262 27,907 Total current liabilities 1,112,661 1,515,412 Long Term Liabilities: Deferred revenues 116,991 89,271 Deferred tax liability 3,923 1,965 Convertible notes, net 1,125,769 - Other long-term liabilities 200,054 16,021 Operating lease liabilities 417,578 369,159 Total long-term liabilities 1,864,315 476,416 Total liabilities 2,976,976 1,991,828 Shareholders' Deficiency Ordinary shares 104 107 Additional paid-in capital 2,067,407 1,840,574 Treasury shares (1,600,156 ) (1,025,167 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 17,539 7,242 Accumulated deficit (850,896 ) (901,542 ) Total shareholders' deficiency (366,002 ) (78,786 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 2,610,974 $ 1,913,042







Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (40,234 ) $ 48,024 $ 50,646 $ 138,322 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,065 6,278 24,491 25,246 Amortization 2,885 1,460 6,962 5,869 Share based compensation expenses 58,111 61,801 237,376 240,721 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,283 793 3,831 3,166 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 294 (635 ) (308 ) 852 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (14,741 ) (7,007 ) (41,243 ) (13,381 ) Loss from equity method investment 1,490 - 1,490 - Remeasurement gain on marketable equity securities and investments in privately held companies (68 ) - (110 ) (2,536 ) Changes in deferred income taxes, net (24,829 ) (7 ) (91,742 ) (5,196 ) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 5,476 4,351 19,921 24,246 Changes in operating lease liabilities 9,414 (2,821 ) 45,449 (33,086 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (511 ) 2,471 (18,225 ) 3,906 Decrease in trade receivables 13,163 5,550 3,219 12,720 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 3,478 (66,205 ) 39,004 (79,484 ) Increase in trade payables 41,974 16,403 26,962 11,967 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (1,542 ) 67,531 (32,955 ) 86,550 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 14,985 1,609 103,874 74,450 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,640 (5,860 ) 204,216 3,083 Net cash provided by operating activities 158,333 133,736 582,858 497,415 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 10,046 97,051 188,475 276,697 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (10,027 ) (25,540 ) (467,837 ) (170,332 ) Investment in available-for-sale marketable debt securities (639,888 ) - (639,888 ) - Proceeds from available-for-sale marketable debt securities 9,111 15,000 68,921 125,176 Investment in trading marketable debt securities - - (278,038 ) (267,209 ) Proceed from trading marketable debt securities - - 277,249 - Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment (2,515 ) (1,562 ) (8,553 ) (17,813 ) Capitalization of internal use of software (249 ) (401 ) (1,348 ) (1,523 ) Proceeds from (investment in) other assets - - (10,458 ) 550 Proceeds from sale of equity securities - - - 22,148 Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash (5,335 ) - (23,880 ) - Proceed from realization of investments in privately held companies - - 417 - Purchases of investments in privately held companies (2,150 ) (1,000 ) (7,208 ) (3,160 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (641,007 ) 83,548 (902,148 ) (35,466 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 200 6,692 54,818 59,576 Purchase of treasury stock (99,999 ) - (574,999 ) (466,302 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes - - 1,150,000 - Repayment of convertible notes - - (575,000 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs (8 ) - (25,942 ) - Purchase of capped call - - (71,875 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (99,807 ) 6,692 (42,998 ) (406,726 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash 511 (2,471 ) 18,225 (3,906 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (581,970 ) 221,505 (344,063 ) 51,317 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 898,846 439,434 660,939 609,622 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period $ 316,876 $ 660,939 $ 316,876 $ 660,939













Wix.com Ltd. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Creative Subscriptions $ 370,421 $ 329,732 $ 1,409,727 $ 1,264,975 Business Solutions 153,848 130,723 583,317 495,675 Total Revenues $ 524,269 $ 460,455 $ 1,993,044 $ 1,760,650 Creative Subscriptions $ 375,841 $ 325,203 $ 1,476,531 $ 1,315,445 Business Solutions 158,676 139,389 593,358 514,607 Total Bookings $ 534,517 $ 464,592 $ 2,069,889 $ 1,830,052 Free Cash Flow $ 155,569 $ 131,773 $ 572,957 $ 478,079 Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and acquisition costs $ 155,569 $ 131,773 $ 605,085 $ 488,404 Total consolidated ARR $ 1,836,426 $ 1,607,277 $ 1,836,426 $ 1,607,277







Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 524,269 $ 460,455 $ 1,993,044 $ 1,760,650 Change in deferred revenues 14,985 1,609 103,895 74,450 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (4,737 ) 2,528 (27,050 ) (5,048 ) Bookings $ 534,517 $ 464,592 $ 2,069,889 $ 1,830,052 Y/Y growth 15 % 13 % Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenues $ 370,421 $ 329,732 $ 1,409,727 $ 1,264,975 Change in deferred revenues 10,157 (7,057 ) 93,854 55,518 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (4,737 ) 2,528 (27,050 ) (5,048 ) Creative Subscriptions Bookings $ 375,841 $ 325,203 $ 1,476,531 $ 1,315,445 Y/Y growth 16 % 12 % Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Business Solutions Revenues $ 153,848 $ 130,723 $ 583,317 $ 495,675 Change in deferred revenues 4,828 8,666 10,041 18,932 Business Solutions Bookings $ 158,676 $ 139,389 $ 593,358 $ 514,607 Y/Y growth 14 % 15 %





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL CONSOLIDATED ARR (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Creative subscription ARR $ 1,524,025 $ 1,343,071 $ 1,524,025 $ 1,343,071 Business solution ARR 312,401 264,206 312,401 264,206 Total consolidated ARR $ 1,836,426 $ 1,607,277 $ 1,836,426 $ 1,607,277 Y/Y growth 14 %





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS (In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Q1 Cohort revenues $ 44 $ 45 Q1 Change in deferred revenues 21 16 Q1 Cohort Bookings $ 65 $ 61





Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT (In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 (unaudited)

Revenues $ 524,269 $ 460,455 FX impact on Q4/25 using Y/Y rates (5,800 ) - Revenues excluding FX impact $ 518,469 $ 460,455 Y/Y growth 13 % Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 (unaudited)

Bookings $ 534,517 $ 464,592 FX impact on Q4/25 using Y/Y rates (10,100 ) - Bookings excluding FX impact $ 524,417 $ 464,592 Y/Y growth 13 %





Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited) (unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 3,584 $ 3,466 $ 13,915 $ 14,146 Research and development 31,681 32,320 127,503 126,462 Selling and marketing 9,300 9,625 36,971 38,755 General and administrative 13,546 16,390 58,987 61,358 Total share based compensation expenses 58,111 61,801 237,376 240,721 (2) Amortization 2,923 1,834 7,009 6,243 (3) Acquisition related expenses 90,044 - 131,563 6 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,283 793 3,831 3,166 (5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 2,694 881 3,400 1,464 (6) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments (1,118 ) - (1,090 ) (2,536 ) (7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) (4,129 ) 3,767 7,154 (4,703 ) (8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments 257 - 257 583 (9) Loss from equity method investment 1,490 - 1,490 - Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 151,555 $ 69,076 $ 390,990 $ 244,944





Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit $ 352,976 $ 316,819 $ 1,356,691 $ 1,196,015 Share based compensation expenses 3,584 3,466 13,915 14,146 Acquisition related expenses 22 - 205 - Amortization 2,170 667 4,420 2,669 Non GAAP Gross Profit $ 358,752 $ 320,952 $ 1,375,231 $ 1,212,830 Non GAAP Gross margin 68 % 70 % 69 % 69 % Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 302,432 $ 277,061 $ 1,172,439 $ 1,051,553 Share based compensation expenses 2,532 2,482 9,835 10,232 Acquisition related expenses 22 - 205 - Amortization 1,553 - 1,553 - Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 306,539 $ 279,543 $ 1,184,032 $ 1,061,785 Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 83 % 85 % 84 % 84 % Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 50,544 $ 39,758 $ 184,252 $ 144,462 Share based compensation expenses 1,052 984 4,080 3,914 Amortization 617 667 2,867 2,669 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 52,213 $ 41,409 $ 191,199 $ 151,045 Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 34 % 32 % 33 % 30 %





Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating income (loss) $ (72,588 ) $ 36,020 $ 1,752 $ 100,141 Adjustments: Share based compensation expenses 58,111 61,801 237,376 240,721 Amortization 2,923 1,834 7,009 6,243 Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 2,694 881 3,400 1,464 Acquisition related expenses 90,044 - 131,563 6 Total adjustments 153,772 64,516 379,348 248,434 Non GAAP operating income $ 81,184 $ 100,536 $ 381,100 $ 348,575 Non GAAP operating margin 15 % 22 % 19 % 20 %





Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited)

(unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (40,234 ) $ 48,024 $ 50,646 $ 138,322 Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments 151,555 69,076 390,990 244,944 Non-GAAP net income $ 111,321 $ 117,100 $ 441,636 $ 383,266 Basic Non GAAP net income per share $ 2.03 $ 2.10 $ 7.95 $ 6.90 Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income per share 54,944,944 55,786,201 55,550,762 55,579,368 Diluted Non GAAP net income per share $ 1.81 $ 1.93 $ 7.32 $ 6.39 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income per share 61,612,590 60,648,791 60,313,538 59,953,371





Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,333 $ 133,736 $ 582,858 $ 497,415 Capital expenditures, net (2,764 ) (1,963 ) (9,901 ) (19,336 ) Free Cash Flow $ 155,569 $ 131,773 $ 572,957 $ 478,079 Cash paid for acquisition-related costs - - 32,128 - Capex related to HQ build out - - - 10,325 Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and acquisition costs $ 155,569 $ 131,773 $ 605,085 $ 488,404



