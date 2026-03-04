Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Business Analysis Report 2026-2030: Surging Digital Content, Global IP Monetization and Anti-Piracy Drive Strong Demand for Scalable Solutions

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management was valued at US$13.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Royalty management, an integral part of this framework, involves the administration of payments that licensees owe to creators, such as authors, musicians, software developers, and inventors, based on agreed-upon terms for using their intellectual property.

The growth in the intellectual property rights and royalty management market is driven by several factors including technological advancements, globalization of businesses, and the increasing value of intellectual assets. As companies continue to recognize the significance of intellectual property in achieving competitive advantage, there is a substantial investment in technologies that can streamline the management and security of these assets. Additionally, the expansion of digital content across the internet has necessitated more rigorous IP management and compliance strategies to protect copyrights and prevent piracy.

Consumer behavior has also influenced this market; as awareness and respect for intellectual property rights grow, demand for transparency in how content is used and compensated for increases. This evolving landscape underscores the need for sophisticated, scalable solutions in IP management to meet the demands of a digitally connected global market.

The effective management of intellectual property rights and royalties is increasingly critical in a global economy where intellectual assets play a central role. As businesses continue to expand beyond borders, the complexity of managing IP rights and ensuring compliance with international and local laws has increased significantly.

Technology has become a pivotal element in this sector, with the development of sophisticated software solutions that help in tracking, managing, and enforcing IP rights. These systems are designed to handle large datasets and complex scenarios involving multiple parties and agreements, thereby mitigating the risk of litigation and potential revenue loss. Furthermore, industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, entertainment, and digital content have become heavily reliant on robust IP and royalty management systems to safeguard their innovations and artistic works.

Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Acbgroup S.P.A., Clarivate Analytics, CPA Global Ltd., Clairvolex Knowledge Processes Pvt., Ltd., Butch Cavity and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Media & Entertainment Vertical segment, which is expected to reach US$8.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.2%. The Healthcare & Life Sciences Vertical segment is also set to grow at 15.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.7% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 527 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights and Royalty Management: An Overview

Intellectual Property (IP) - An Introduction

Intellectual Property (IP) Rights

Importance of Intellectual Property

Types of Intellectual Property Protections

Royalty Management Software and Services

Maintaining Control Over Licensing, Metadata, Royalties, Ownership and Copyright of Digital Content

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Vertical

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of IPR and Royalty Management Market

IPR Protection, GDP & Technology Transfer Inter-linked

Key Benefits with Rights Management Partners

IP's Relationship with Trade

Strategies to Protect IP Rights on Social Media

IP Rights in Digital Media

Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025

Succession-planning of IP: A Risky Affair

IP Harms Innovation

Opposition to IP Protection

IP Opponents Seek Advantage

Blockchain for Managing IP Rights

Blockchain as IP Registry

Blockchain for IP Rights Management of Commercialization Practices & Technology Transfer

Blockchain for Licensing & Micropayments through Smart Contracts

Dynamic Changes to the IP Law Landscape Augur Well

The Most Important IP Aspects to Address in the Immediate Term

Rising Automation to Drive Demand for IPR

Big Data, Data Privacy, and Strategy in IP Litigation

Risks of Ignoring or Focusing too Much on IP Issues

Minimizing IP Counterfeiting

Most Common IP-Related Mistakes of Businesses

Importance of First Amendment and Fair Use Issues for Owners of IP Rights

Critical Steps Businesses Need to Take Prior to, During, and After a Data Breach

IP Issues Associated with AI and ML

IP-Related Hurdles During Acquisition of Companies

Selection of an IP Law Firm to Represent Licensing Interests

World LPO Market (2018 & 2024): Percentage Value Breakdown for Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, E-Discovery, Patent Support, and Other LPO Services

Copyright Protection for Quantum Computing

A Note On Semiconductor IP Trends

Semiconductor IP Business Models

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 225 companies featured in this Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market report include:

Acbgroup S.P.A.

Clarivate Analytics

CPA Global Ltd.

Clairvolex Knowledge Processes Pvt., Ltd.

Butch Cavity

Aust. Domains

Corporatek Inc.

Concord Music Group, Inc.

Apple and Pear Australia Ltd

D2M Innovation Limited

Anomaly London LLP

Cislo & Thomas, LLP

Copyright Agency Limited

Curell Sunol S.L.P.

Dc Investment Group Pty. Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyllkv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment