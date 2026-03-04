Physical Intellectual Property (IP) Business Analysis Report 2026: An $8.2 Billion Market by 2030 - Growing Semiconductor Complexity and Expanding Electronics Applications Drive Strong Demand

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Intellectual Property (IP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Physical Intellectual Property (IP) was valued at US$6.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Physical Intellectual Property (IP) market.







Physical IP is crucial for speeding up the development process, reducing design risks, and ensuring optimal performance and efficiency. This ready-to-use IP is licensed by IP vendors to semiconductor companies, enabling them to focus more on customization and innovation without the need to reinvent basic structures, thus saving time and resources in the increasingly competitive tech industry.

The growth in the physical IP market is driven by several factors. The increasing complexity of semiconductor chip designs and the continuous push for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient electronic devices necessitate the use of high-quality, reliable physical IP. The expanding applications of electronics in everyday and critical applications, such as automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications, also propel the demand for advanced physical IP solutions that can accelerate innovation while reducing development costs.

Moreover, the rapid advancements in technology sectors such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) create new challenges and opportunities in chip design, further fueling the need for sophisticated physical IP. The market's expansion is also supported by the trend towards outsourcing IP development to specialized firms, allowing semiconductor companies to leverage external expertise to enhance their competitive edge. As the industry continues to evolve with technological breakthroughs and shifting market dynamics, the demand for physical IP is expected to grow robustly, underscoring its critical role in the global semiconductor value chain.



How Does Physical IP Enhance Chip Manufacturing?



Physical IP plays a pivotal role in the semiconductor manufacturing process by offering proven building blocks for chip development. These pre-designed components are essential for meeting the stringent performance, power, and area specifications of modern electronic devices.

By incorporating physical IP into their designs, chip manufacturers can significantly reduce the time-to-market for new technologies while adhering to high standards of quality and reliability. This is particularly valuable in applications requiring complex chip functionalities, such as in smartphones, automotive electronics, and IoT devices, where efficiency and reliability are paramount.



What Are the Innovations Driving the Physical IP Industry?



Innovation in the physical IP industry is largely driven by the escalating demands for more power-efficient and high-performance chips. As devices become smaller and more powerful, the need for highly optimized IP blocks that can perform effectively at lower power and smaller geometries is increasing.

Advances in material science, such as the development of FinFET and SOI (Silicon on Insulator) technologies, have led to the creation of more compact and efficient IP blocks. Furthermore, the rise of AI and machine learning applications necessitates continuous improvements in IP to handle complex computations efficiently at the edge of networks, pushing IP developers to innovate relentlessly.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Computing Devices Application segment, which is expected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Consumer Electronic Devices Application segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Computing Devices Application segment, which is expected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Consumer Electronic Devices Application segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:

Application (Mobile Computing Devices Application, Consumer Electronic Devices Application, Automotive Application, Industrial Automation Application, Other Applications)

End-Use (Semiconductor End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, IT & Telecom End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Physical Intellectual Property (IP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Semiconductor IP: Drives Market Growth in Consumer Electronics

Advancements in IoT Devices: Spurs Need for Customizable IP Solutions

Growth of Automotive Electronics: Expands Addressable Market for Advanced IP Blocks

Growing Importance of Chiplets in IC Design: Enhances Focus on Modular IP Development

Increased Adoption of AI and ML Technologies: Accelerates Demand for Specialized Processing IP

Shift Towards Energy-Efficient Designs: Strengthens Business Case for Low-Power IP

Complexity in System-on-Chip (SoC) Designs: Propels Innovations in Integrated Circuit IP

Global Expansion of 5G Technology: Bolsters Demand for High-Speed Connectivity IP Solutions

Technological Convergence in Electronics: Spurs Cross-Industry Applications of IPs

Demand for Graphical Processing Units (GPUs): Accelerates Development of Graphic IPs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 25 companies featured in this Physical Intellectual Property (IP) market report include:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Alphawave IP Group PLC

Analog Bits, Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Arteris, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Cobham Gaisler AB

Dolphin Design SAS

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH

Faraday Technology Corporation

