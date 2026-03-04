Toluna launches TEMPO Xpress, a faster, more accessible way to track brand equity

London, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toluna, the global insights leader, today announced the launch of TEMPO Xpress, a streamlined brand equity tracking solution built for teams that need faster answers, simpler setup, and a clear view of where to act next to drive brand growth. It is designed both for brands looking to run tracking more often and for teams that need a more practical way to start measuring brand equity in a structured, validated format.

Built for today’s fast-moving marketing environment, TEMPO Xpress provides AI-enhanced brand tracking through an intuitive online dashboard, populated within 48 hours. Designed to be more affordable and scalable, the solution supports repeatable measurement across markets and categories at regular intervals, so teams can move quickly from signals to decisions.

“Today’s brand teams need tracking they can run at the pace business demands,” said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. “As the latest release in our AI Everywhere program, TEMPO Xpress now makes brand equity measurement faster and more accessible than ever, while staying anchored in a rigorous, validated framework. It helps brands keep pace, spot what’s changing, and act with confidence”.

TEMPO Xpress builds on the foundations of the established TEMPO brand tracking solution and is grounded in Toluna’s proprietary EMP brand equity framework, validated against in-market performance. The solution measures three core drivers of brand growth: Emotional resonance, Mental availability, and Perceived effort, alongside key indicators such as brand funnel performance and brand imagery. The result is a focused, comparable read on brand health that makes it easier to understand opportunities and prioritize actions.

To support speed without sacrificing data quality, TEMPO Xpress is powered by Toluna’s first-party global panel and enhanced with AI-driven tools including QProbe and SmartCloud. QProbe provides deeper open-ended responses by automatically prompting respondents for more detail, while SmartCloud automates theme and sentiment coding to accelerate analysis. Together, these tools deliver richer insights, fast and ready to share with stakeholders. To learn more about TEMPO Xpress, visit tolunacorporate.com or contact Toluna.

About Toluna

Toluna is the global research and insights leader that enables businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions – faster. For 25 years, we have partnered with the world’s leading brands, delivering transformative impact through our advanced technology platform, comprehensive solution portfolio, expansive global first-party panel, and world-class team of leading research experts. Since 2019, we’ve made significant investments in artificial intelligence to enhance automation, accelerate insight delivery, and unlock deeper understanding at scale. With 40+ offices worldwide, Toluna operates in 70+ countries, redefining the future of insights. Learn more at www.tolunacorporate.com.