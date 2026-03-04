Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Business Research Report 2026-2030: Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) was valued at US$7.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market.
The evolution of SIP has been marked by significant technological advancements and increasing complexity in semiconductor designs. As electronic devices become more sophisticated, the demand for specialized IP cores that can support advanced functionalities has grown. For instance, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and 5G technologies has spurred the development of IP cores that can handle high computational loads and rapid data processing.
Furthermore, the trend towards system-on-chip (SoC) designs, which integrate multiple functions onto a single chip, has amplified the importance of SIP. SoCs are prevalent in mobile devices, IoT gadgets, and automotive applications, requiring a comprehensive suite of IP cores to achieve efficient and compact designs. The competitive landscape of the SIP market is characterized by ongoing innovation, with companies continually enhancing their offerings to meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor industry.
The growth in the semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the increasing complexity of semiconductor designs, and the rising demand for customized and efficient solutions. The continuous development of new technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G is pushing the boundaries of what is required from semiconductor designs, thereby driving the need for specialized SIP cores.
Additionally, the growing trend towards miniaturization and the integration of multiple functions onto single chips (SoCs) necessitates a diverse array of IP cores that can be readily integrated. The proliferation of connected devices and smart technologies across various sectors, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics, is further boosting demand for SIP. Moreover, the strategic partnerships and collaborations between IP providers and semiconductor manufacturers are enhancing the market's growth by facilitating access to cutting-edge IP cores and fostering innovation. As these factors converge, the SIP market is poised for significant expansion, propelled by the need for advanced, reliable, and efficient semiconductor solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy
- How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind
- An Introduction to Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)
- Classification of Semiconductor IP by Form Factor, Type and Design
- Key End-Use Markets for Semiconductor IP
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: A Prelude
- World Market for Semiconductor IP by IP Source (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Royalty, and License
- Semiconductor IP Business Models
- The Role of Foundries in IP Environment
- International IP Protection Laws: An Overview
- Outsourcing of Specialized Functions Set to Alter Semiconductor Industry Landscape
- System-on-A-Chip (SoC): A Dynamic Technology in Semiconductor IP
- The Technology Roadmap
- Advancements in SoCs Spur Intellectual Property Market
- IP Cores per SoC
- Anticipated Long Term Gains for End-Use Industries & Technological Advances Create Hotbed for Growth of Semiconductor IP Market
- Processor IP & Consumer Electronics: Cash Cows of Global Semiconductor IP Market
- Prominent Trends and Market Drivers Shaping Semiconductor IP Market
- Asia-Pacific: The Linchpin for Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- The Semiconductor Industry Value Chain
- ARM: The Leading Semiconductor IP Provider
- Semiconductor IP Vendors Target M&A Activity & Innovations to Corner Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Semiconductor IP Market
- Technology Trends Drive Semiconductor IP Market
- Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market
- The 3D Age and the Need for 3D-IC Integration to Increase Design Complexity: Business Case for SIP
- Moore's Law Spurs Miniaturization Trend
- Evolution of SSD Storage Prompts Memory IP
- Rise of Quadcore and Octacore Processors Augurs Well for Processor IP
- Miniaturization Trend Requires Electronic Chip Designers to Overcome SiP Issues
- Select Technology Innovations
- Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration
- Pre-manufactured ASICs and Flash- and SRAM-Series of FPGAs
- Wearable Technology to Promote Processor IP
- IoT Ecosystem to Promote Advances in Semiconductors: High-Growth Area for IP Licensing
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Rising Demand for Smart/Connected Devices Prompts the Need for Smart Sensors: Potential Opportunity for SIP
- Verification 3.0: Addresses SoC Verification Challenges Promotes Verification IP
- Rising Design Costs Spur 3rd Party Semiconductor IP
- Major Elements of Design Costs (In %)
- Design Costs by process Node
- Shift to Digital Power Management ICs Augurs Well
- Proposed Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Market
- World Semiconductor Industry's Transition to Larger Diameter Silicon Wafers: A Peek into the Timeline
- Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Market
- A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
- Deceleration in Smartphone Market Induces Slowdown in Demand
- Relevance of Advanced Semiconductors in Automotive Electronics Augurs Well
- Rising Industrial Automation to Drive Demand for IP
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
- Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
- Expanding Applications of SoCs to Drive Future Growth
- Time-to-Market Pressure to Support Adoption of Semiconductor IP Licensing
- Cloud Adoption Fuels Cloud Equipment: An Opportunity Indicator for Semiconductor IP
- Issues with IP Compatibility Raise Concerns
- IP Detection Poses a Challenge
- Lack of Standardization in IP Cores
