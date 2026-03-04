Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Business Research Report 2026-2030: Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) was valued at US$7.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market.







The evolution of SIP has been marked by significant technological advancements and increasing complexity in semiconductor designs. As electronic devices become more sophisticated, the demand for specialized IP cores that can support advanced functionalities has grown. For instance, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and 5G technologies has spurred the development of IP cores that can handle high computational loads and rapid data processing.

Furthermore, the trend towards system-on-chip (SoC) designs, which integrate multiple functions onto a single chip, has amplified the importance of SIP. SoCs are prevalent in mobile devices, IoT gadgets, and automotive applications, requiring a comprehensive suite of IP cores to achieve efficient and compact designs. The competitive landscape of the SIP market is characterized by ongoing innovation, with companies continually enhancing their offerings to meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor industry.



The growth in the semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the increasing complexity of semiconductor designs, and the rising demand for customized and efficient solutions. The continuous development of new technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G is pushing the boundaries of what is required from semiconductor designs, thereby driving the need for specialized SIP cores.

Additionally, the growing trend towards miniaturization and the integration of multiple functions onto single chips (SoCs) necessitates a diverse array of IP cores that can be readily integrated. The proliferation of connected devices and smart technologies across various sectors, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics, is further boosting demand for SIP. Moreover, the strategic partnerships and collaborations between IP providers and semiconductor manufacturers are enhancing the market's growth by facilitating access to cutting-edge IP cores and fostering innovation. As these factors converge, the SIP market is poised for significant expansion, propelled by the need for advanced, reliable, and efficient semiconductor solutions.



Report Scope

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Arm Ltd., Aldec, Inc., Cobham Gaisler AB and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Processor IP segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8%. The Interface IP segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.7% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:

Type (Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP, and Other Types)

IP Source (Royalty, Licensing)

Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Data Centers, Automotive, Industrial, Commercial, and Other Verticals).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 443 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

An Introduction to Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)

Classification of Semiconductor IP by Form Factor, Type and Design

Key End-Use Markets for Semiconductor IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: A Prelude

World Market for Semiconductor IP by IP Source (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Royalty, and License

Semiconductor IP Business Models

The Role of Foundries in IP Environment

International IP Protection Laws: An Overview

Outsourcing of Specialized Functions Set to Alter Semiconductor Industry Landscape

System-on-A-Chip (SoC): A Dynamic Technology in Semiconductor IP

The Technology Roadmap

Advancements in SoCs Spur Intellectual Property Market

IP Cores per SoC

Anticipated Long Term Gains for End-Use Industries & Technological Advances Create Hotbed for Growth of Semiconductor IP Market

Processor IP & Consumer Electronics: Cash Cows of Global Semiconductor IP Market

Prominent Trends and Market Drivers Shaping Semiconductor IP Market

Asia-Pacific: The Linchpin for Growth

Competitive Scenario

The Semiconductor Industry Value Chain

ARM: The Leading Semiconductor IP Provider

Semiconductor IP Vendors Target M&A Activity & Innovations to Corner Market

Recent Market Activity

Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Semiconductor IP Market

Technology Trends Drive Semiconductor IP Market

Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market

The 3D Age and the Need for 3D-IC Integration to Increase Design Complexity: Business Case for SIP

Moore's Law Spurs Miniaturization Trend

Evolution of SSD Storage Prompts Memory IP

Rise of Quadcore and Octacore Processors Augurs Well for Processor IP

Miniaturization Trend Requires Electronic Chip Designers to Overcome SiP Issues

Select Technology Innovations

Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration

Pre-manufactured ASICs and Flash- and SRAM-Series of FPGAs

Wearable Technology to Promote Processor IP

IoT Ecosystem to Promote Advances in Semiconductors: High-Growth Area for IP Licensing

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Rising Demand for Smart/Connected Devices Prompts the Need for Smart Sensors: Potential Opportunity for SIP

Verification 3.0: Addresses SoC Verification Challenges Promotes Verification IP

Rising Design Costs Spur 3rd Party Semiconductor IP

Major Elements of Design Costs (In %)

Design Costs by process Node

Shift to Digital Power Management ICs Augurs Well

Proposed Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Market

World Semiconductor Industry's Transition to Larger Diameter Silicon Wafers: A Peek into the Timeline

Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Market

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Induces Slowdown in Demand

Relevance of Advanced Semiconductors in Automotive Electronics Augurs Well

Rising Industrial Automation to Drive Demand for IP

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

Expanding Applications of SoCs to Drive Future Growth

Time-to-Market Pressure to Support Adoption of Semiconductor IP Licensing

Cloud Adoption Fuels Cloud Equipment: An Opportunity Indicator for Semiconductor IP

Issues with IP Compatibility Raise Concerns

IP Detection Poses a Challenge

Lack of Standardization in IP Cores

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 71 companies featured in this Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market report include:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Aldec, Inc.

Cobham Gaisler AB

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Semiconductor Technology (AST)

Alma Technologies S.A.

Asic North, Inc.

Cortus S.A.S.

Ceva, Inc.

Cyient Ltd.

Beyond Semiconductor

CoreHW

AccelerComm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5add9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment