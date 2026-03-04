KBR Awarded 10-Year Global Catalyst Supply Contract by Indorama for its Ammonia Asset Portfolio

HOUSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a 10-year catalyst supply contract by Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals FZE for its entire ammonia plant portfolio. This marks the first long‑term catalyst agreement for KBR in the ammonia sector, further reinforcing the company’s position as a leading ammonia solutions provider globally.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide complete catalyst solutions for Indorama’s six ammonia plants in Nigeria, Georgia, Uzbekistan and India.

“We are proud to build on our long and successful relationship with Indorama, which spans multiple ammonia projects and decades of collaboration, and this new project extends our support beyond technology licensing into long‑term catalyst solutions,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “KBR is committed to delivering differentiated, high‑performance technologies that are designed to achieve optimal plant performance and create sustained value. By leveraging our expertise across ammonia design, operations, and catalyst optimization, we expect Indorama will benefit from enhanced efficiency, improved reliability, and stronger operational performance across its global ammonia portfolio.”

For more than 75 years, KBR has delivered ammonia technology, proprietary equipment, and catalysts across the globe, powering efficient and sustainable fertilizer production for customers worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s catalyst supply contract with Indorama, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com